BGHS volleyball
The team played Central Catholic on Monday.
Varsity fell 3-0: 13-25, 17-25, 24-26
Emily Rife- 10 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 13 digs, 1 assist
Francesca Meek- 2 aces, 25 digs
Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs
JV won 2-0: 25-20, 25-11
Mackenna Fry- 8 kills, 1 block assist, 1 ace, 3 digs
Halle Shepherd- 1 kill, 1 ace, 11 digs
Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 2 digs, 9 assists
Freshmen won 2-0: 25-16, 25-12
MJ Walters- 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist
Brooke Lavey- 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist
Ceceilia Dye- 1 kill
Avery Martin- 5 aces, 3 digs
Lake HS volleyball
The team played at Delta on Monday.
Lake V won: 17-25, 25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11
Lake is now 9-1 in the league and 16-2 overall.
Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 13 kills and 14 assists, Cassidey Wiley and Ella Vorst each had 12 kills, and Vayda Delventhal had 21 assists.
Lake JV won: 25-15, 24-26, 27-25
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood played Ida on Monday.
Varsity won in 3, 25-12, 25-16, 25-4
JV won in 2, 25-18, 25-14
Perrysburg HS cross country
Both the Perrysburg varsity and junior varsity boys cross country teams won the Midwest Meet of Champions at Hilliard Bradley High School on Saturday.
Marc Baroncini was the overall winner for the varsity team with a time of 15:42.86, Benjamin Keller finished 9th overall with a time of 16:31.93 and Kieffer Doore finishing 13th overall with a time of 16:59.88.