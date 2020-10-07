HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OCT 05 Perrysburg at St. Ursula Academy

Perrysburg’s Abby Wozny, left, knocks down a pass against St. Ursula’s Maddie Barnesky, during the first half of a match Monday evening at St. Ursula Academy in Toledo. St. Ursula Academy defeated Perrysburg 4-1.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

BGHS volleyball

The team played Central Catholic on Monday.

Varsity fell 3-0: 13-25, 17-25, 24-26

Emily Rife- 10 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 13 digs, 1 assist

Francesca Meek- 2 aces, 25 digs

Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs

JV won 2-0: 25-20, 25-11

Mackenna Fry- 8 kills, 1 block assist, 1 ace, 3 digs

Halle Shepherd- 1 kill, 1 ace, 11 digs

Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 2 digs, 9 assists

Freshmen won 2-0: 25-16, 25-12

MJ Walters- 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist

Brooke Lavey- 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist

Ceceilia Dye- 1 kill

Avery Martin- 5 aces, 3 digs

Lake HS volleyball

The team played at Delta on Monday.

Lake V won: 17-25, 25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11

Lake is now 9-1 in the league and 16-2 overall.

Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 13 kills and 14 assists, Cassidey Wiley and Ella Vorst each had 12 kills, and Vayda Delventhal had 21 assists.

Lake JV won: 25-15, 24-26, 27-25

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood played Ida on Monday.

Varsity won in 3, 25-12, 25-16, 25-4

JV won in 2, 25-18, 25-14

Perrysburg HS cross country

Both the Perrysburg varsity and junior varsity boys cross country teams won the Midwest Meet of Champions at Hilliard Bradley High School on Saturday.

Marc Baroncini was the overall winner for the varsity team with a time of 15:42.86, Benjamin Keller finished 9th overall with a time of 16:31.93 and Kieffer Doore finishing 13th overall with a time of 16:59.88.

