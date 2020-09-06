BGHS boys soccer

Madison Comprehensive - 4 Bowling Green - 8, from Saturday.

Bowling Green goal scorers:

Moosbrugger - 3

Sayer - 2

Warner - 1

Fahy - 1

Erdody - 1

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 0 Defiance 2, from Saturday.

Luke Heebsh had 3 saves for Lake. Defiance goal scorers Vinnie Lopez and Evan Steece.

Eastwood HS boys soccer

Eastwood - 1 Huron - 0, from Saturday.

Goals:

Eastwood - Connor Oberhouse (assisted by Devin Good).

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 10 Swanton - 3, from Saturday.

Goals:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 4

JR - Kenna Souder - 3

JR - Jada Jensen - 2

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

3 Goals by Swanton were from SR Aricka Lutz. The second was a PK.

Assists:

JR - Kenna Souder - 2

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 2

JR - Sydney Ameling - 2

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

JR - Kendall Gedert - 1

GK saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 5

Overall record: 5-1

NBC record: 2-0

BGHS volleyball

Varsity falls 3-0: 26-28, 18-25, 23-25, from Thursday.

Emily Rife- 14 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs

Jamie Sayen- 1 kill, 1 block

Francesca Meek- 18 digs

Kaylee Ashman- 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 23 assists

JV won 2-1: 14-25, 25-19, 25-23

Brynna Gaines- 5 kills

Abigail Slembarski- 1 kill, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 15 assists

Halle Shepherd- 2 aces, 20 digs

Lindsay Eisel- 3 aces, 10 digs

Freshman win 2-1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Brooke Lavey- 3 kills, 1 block assist, 3 digs, 8 assists

Lizzie Kampf- 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists

Avery Martin- 1 kill, 1 ace, 9 digs

Perrysburg HS boys golf

Perrysburg beat Southview at Belmont 168-194 on Thursday. Scores were:

Mason Deal - 37

Alex Langenderfer - 41

Nick Pineda - 43

Jack Weisenburger - 47

BGHS tennis

BG improved to 3-1 in league play against Springfield on Thursday.

Singles:

L. Busselle (BG) beat G. LaMontaigne (Springfield) 4-6 6-2 7-5

L. Barnett (BG) beat l. Welker (SP) 6-3 6-4

Z. Clark (sp) Def H. Mathey (BG) 6-1 6-4

Doubles

J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG) def C. Burrillo/S. Daney (SP) 6-3 6-2

A. Geyman/A. Lozano (BG) def B. Burditt/S. Jewel (SP) 7-5 3-6 6-0

Additional athletes winning matches

H. Knowlton/N. Zhu

L. Cromwell/M. Meszaros

M. Herrera/W. Rockovich

K. Taylor/Lilian Chamberlain

Ellie Boyle/Sydney DeLeon

P. Patel/A. Nester

Isa Herrera/Olivia Hamilton

N. Zhu/A Clark

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 12 Otsego - 0, from Thursday.

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 3

FR - Delaine Zura - 2

JR - Jada Jensen - 2

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

JR - Sydney Ameling - 1

FR - Reilly Might - 1

SR - Kayla Serres - 1

Assists:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 2

JR - Kenna Souder - 2

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 2

JR - Jada Jensen - 2

JR - Sydney Ameling - 1

JR - Addie Young - 1

JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 1 (Started)

JR - Taryn Downard - 2

Overall record: 4-1

NBC record: 2-0

Lake HS girls soccer

Lake 9, Rossford 1

Scorers:

Liz Cowell-1

Kara Likes-2

Haden Schroyer-1

Emily Daee-1

Hayley St. John-2

Kelsie Gladieux-1

Ava Ayers-1

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 2, Rossford 0, from Thursday.

Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer (PK) and Jayden Berlin. Luke Heebsh had 6 saves for Lake.

Perrysburg HS volleyball

Perrysburg defeated Springfield, 25-22, 25-21, 25-10, on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLL.

Lake HS volleyball

Lake beat Rossford, 25-11, 25-17, 16-25, 25-12, on Thursday.

Lake V leaders were Ella Vorst with 19 kills, Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills/4 aces, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.

Lake is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Lake JV beat Rossford: 25-20, 21-25, 25-10.

Lake hosts Eastwood on Tuesday.

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood beat Genoa in three, 25-19, 25-9, 25-10, on Thursday.

Leaders:

Anna Ramlow: 10 assists

Sheridan Schuerman: 16 digs. 3 aces

Brenna Moenter: 7 kills

Kaitlyn Luidhart: 7 kills

Eastwood JV won in two, 25-8, 25-8

Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls lost to Eastwood on Thursday with a score of 12-0. The match was played at Eastwood High School.

Chesney Kuron played goal in the first half with 20 saves and 9 goals against. Robin Nigh played goal in the second half with 9 saves and 3 goals against.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost to Eastwood with a score of 2-0 on Thursday. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 10 saves and 2 goals against.

Fostoria HS volleyball

Fostoria lost to Elmwood in 3, 10-25 19-25 22-25, on Thursday.

Eastwood HS boys soccer

Eastwood - 2, Otsego - 0, from Thursday.

Goals:

Eastwood -

Connor Oberhouse (unassisted)

Quinn Edelbrock (assisted by Connor Oberhouse)

Otsego HS volleyball

Otsego Knights defeated the Woodmore Wildcats on Thursday, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.

Perrysburg HS tennis

The team traveled to Northview Thursday for an NLL battle. The Lady Jackets won 3 courts to 2.

BGHS girls soccer, from last week.

BG lost 1-5 to Northview

BG goal by Maddie O’Dell.

BG won 4-0 against Cardinal Stritch

Goals by Lola Thompson, Naomi Timm, Sydney Maas, (own goal).

