BGHS boys soccer
Madison Comprehensive - 4 Bowling Green - 8, from Saturday.
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Moosbrugger - 3
Sayer - 2
Warner - 1
Fahy - 1
Erdody - 1
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 0 Defiance 2, from Saturday.
Luke Heebsh had 3 saves for Lake. Defiance goal scorers Vinnie Lopez and Evan Steece.
Eastwood HS boys soccer
Eastwood - 1 Huron - 0, from Saturday.
Goals:
Eastwood - Connor Oberhouse (assisted by Devin Good).
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 10 Swanton - 3, from Saturday.
Goals:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 4
JR - Kenna Souder - 3
JR - Jada Jensen - 2
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
3 Goals by Swanton were from SR Aricka Lutz. The second was a PK.
Assists:
JR - Kenna Souder - 2
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 2
JR - Sydney Ameling - 2
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
JR - Kendall Gedert - 1
GK saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 5
Overall record: 5-1
NBC record: 2-0
BGHS volleyball
Varsity falls 3-0: 26-28, 18-25, 23-25, from Thursday.
Emily Rife- 14 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs
Jamie Sayen- 1 kill, 1 block
Francesca Meek- 18 digs
Kaylee Ashman- 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 23 assists
JV won 2-1: 14-25, 25-19, 25-23
Brynna Gaines- 5 kills
Abigail Slembarski- 1 kill, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 15 assists
Halle Shepherd- 2 aces, 20 digs
Lindsay Eisel- 3 aces, 10 digs
Freshman win 2-1: 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Brooke Lavey- 3 kills, 1 block assist, 3 digs, 8 assists
Lizzie Kampf- 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists
Avery Martin- 1 kill, 1 ace, 9 digs
Perrysburg HS boys golf
Perrysburg beat Southview at Belmont 168-194 on Thursday. Scores were:
Mason Deal - 37
Alex Langenderfer - 41
Nick Pineda - 43
Jack Weisenburger - 47
BGHS tennis
BG improved to 3-1 in league play against Springfield on Thursday.
Singles:
L. Busselle (BG) beat G. LaMontaigne (Springfield) 4-6 6-2 7-5
L. Barnett (BG) beat l. Welker (SP) 6-3 6-4
Z. Clark (sp) Def H. Mathey (BG) 6-1 6-4
Doubles
J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG) def C. Burrillo/S. Daney (SP) 6-3 6-2
A. Geyman/A. Lozano (BG) def B. Burditt/S. Jewel (SP) 7-5 3-6 6-0
Additional athletes winning matches
H. Knowlton/N. Zhu
L. Cromwell/M. Meszaros
M. Herrera/W. Rockovich
K. Taylor/Lilian Chamberlain
Ellie Boyle/Sydney DeLeon
P. Patel/A. Nester
Isa Herrera/Olivia Hamilton
N. Zhu/A Clark
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 12 Otsego - 0, from Thursday.
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 3
FR - Delaine Zura - 2
JR - Jada Jensen - 2
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
JR - Sydney Ameling - 1
FR - Reilly Might - 1
SR - Kayla Serres - 1
Assists:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 2
JR - Kenna Souder - 2
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 2
JR - Jada Jensen - 2
JR - Sydney Ameling - 1
JR - Addie Young - 1
JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 1 (Started)
JR - Taryn Downard - 2
Overall record: 4-1
NBC record: 2-0
Lake HS girls soccer
Lake 9, Rossford 1
Scorers:
Liz Cowell-1
Kara Likes-2
Haden Schroyer-1
Emily Daee-1
Hayley St. John-2
Kelsie Gladieux-1
Ava Ayers-1
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 2, Rossford 0, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer (PK) and Jayden Berlin. Luke Heebsh had 6 saves for Lake.
Perrysburg HS volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Springfield, 25-22, 25-21, 25-10, on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLL.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake beat Rossford, 25-11, 25-17, 16-25, 25-12, on Thursday.
Lake V leaders were Ella Vorst with 19 kills, Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills/4 aces, and Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists.
Lake is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Lake JV beat Rossford: 25-20, 21-25, 25-10.
Lake hosts Eastwood on Tuesday.
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood beat Genoa in three, 25-19, 25-9, 25-10, on Thursday.
Leaders:
Anna Ramlow: 10 assists
Sheridan Schuerman: 16 digs. 3 aces
Brenna Moenter: 7 kills
Kaitlyn Luidhart: 7 kills
Eastwood JV won in two, 25-8, 25-8
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Eastwood on Thursday with a score of 12-0. The match was played at Eastwood High School.
Chesney Kuron played goal in the first half with 20 saves and 9 goals against. Robin Nigh played goal in the second half with 9 saves and 3 goals against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Eastwood with a score of 2-0 on Thursday. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 10 saves and 2 goals against.
Fostoria HS volleyball
Fostoria lost to Elmwood in 3, 10-25 19-25 22-25, on Thursday.
Eastwood HS boys soccer
Eastwood - 2, Otsego - 0, from Thursday.
Goals:
Eastwood -
Connor Oberhouse (unassisted)
Quinn Edelbrock (assisted by Connor Oberhouse)
Otsego HS volleyball
Otsego Knights defeated the Woodmore Wildcats on Thursday, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.
Perrysburg HS tennis
The team traveled to Northview Thursday for an NLL battle. The Lady Jackets won 3 courts to 2.
BGHS girls soccer, from last week.
BG lost 1-5 to Northview
BG goal by Maddie O’Dell.
BG won 4-0 against Cardinal Stritch
Goals by Lola Thompson, Naomi Timm, Sydney Maas, (own goal).