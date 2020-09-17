BGHS girls soccer
Bowling Green 4, Napoleon 0, from Wednesday
Sydney Maas (2), Sydney Baer, Maddie O’Dell. Shutout by Carrina Wiseman-Esparza
BGHS girls golf
The team played a tri-match on Wednesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club with Van Buren and Evergreen, which did not field a whole team.
Van Buren - 187 Bowling Green - 239
BG scorers:
Lily Pollick 54
Jai-Lin Castro 58
Katelyn Halleck 60
Emily Moore 67
BGHS girls tennis
Libby Barnett earned the sole victory against Clay on Wednesday.
Singles:
Arquette (Clay) 1-6 7-6(1) 6-3 L. Busselle (BG)
L. Barnett (BG) 6-1 6-2 Jahns (c)
A. LaPlante (c) 5-7 6-4 6-1 H. Mathey (BG)
Doubles:
Burgess/Mahler (c) 6-1 6-0 J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG)
Deal/G. LaPlante (c) 6-4 6-3 A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG)
BG players winning in additional matches:
Cromwell/Meszaros
Rockovich/Herrera