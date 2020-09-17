BGHS girls soccer

Bowling Green 4, Napoleon 0, from Wednesday

Sydney Maas (2), Sydney Baer, Maddie O’Dell. Shutout by Carrina Wiseman-Esparza

BGHS girls golf

The team played a tri-match on Wednesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club with Van Buren and Evergreen, which did not field a whole team.

Van Buren - 187 Bowling Green - 239

BG scorers:

Lily Pollick 54

Jai-Lin Castro 58

Katelyn Halleck 60

Emily Moore 67

BGHS girls tennis

Libby Barnett earned the sole victory against Clay on Wednesday.

Singles:

Arquette (Clay) 1-6 7-6(1) 6-3 L. Busselle (BG)

L. Barnett (BG) 6-1 6-2 Jahns (c)

A. LaPlante (c) 5-7 6-4 6-1 H. Mathey (BG)

Doubles:

Burgess/Mahler (c) 6-1 6-0 J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG)

Deal/G. LaPlante (c) 6-4 6-3 A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG)

BG players winning in additional matches:

Cromwell/Meszaros

Rockovich/Herrera

