Lake HS girls soccer
Lake 3 Liberty Center 0, from Saturday.
Goal scorers for Lake:
Ava Ayers 3
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls won against Delta on Saturday with a score of 2-1. The match was played at Otsego High School. Robin Nigh played goal in the 1st half with 9 saves and one goal against. Chesney Kuron played goal in the 2nd half with 10 saves and 0 goals against. Otsego goals came from Rylie and Kameron Hollar with one assist from Abigail Cornell.
BGHS boys scocer
Bowling Green - 8 Genoa - 0, from Saturday.
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Erdody - 4
Landgraf - 1
Warner - 1
Nyiri - 1
Suelzer - 1
Clay Eagle Cross Country Invitational
Bowling Green’s Gavin Lammers finished first overall, along with his team winning the Clay cross country invite Saturday. Lammers finished with a winning time of 16:34.9, teammate Elijah Kendrick finished second overall with a time of 16:41.6 followed by Aaron Partin 13th overall with a time of 17:09.5.
In the girls race, Bowling Green’s Sarah Davis finished 18th overall with a time of 21:19.9, Olivia Zmarzly came in at 22:11.0 and Hannah Judson finished with the time of 22:26.8. The team placed 8th overall.