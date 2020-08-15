Register for soccer skills program
Registration is now open for the fall youth soccer skills program for ages 3-14 in Bowling Green.
The program will take place at the Dunbridge Soccer Fields on Monday evenings. The Fall Soccer Skills Program will consist of four training sessions.
Participants will learn from current division one college coaches and have fun in the process. Due to coronavirus restrictions, this fall season will not consist of Saturday games. Saturdays will be designated for rainout make-ups should inclement weather take place on Mondays.
Participants will be grouped together based on the school district they attend. Players are asked to bring a mask, wear shin guards and bring their own soccer ball. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration will be limited in the number of participants to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Session 1: Aug. 31-Sept, 21
Session 2: Sept. 28 - Oct. 19
Ages 3-4 Mondays 5:15-6 p.m.
Ages 5-6 Mondays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Ages 7-9 Mondays 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Ages 10-14 Mondays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Costs are $25 per 3-4 year old participant and $35 per 5-14 year old participant (cost per 4 week session).
To register, visit www.bgohio.org/parks or call 419-354-6223.
BGHS Tennis
The bright spot for BG last week was Lucy Busselle at first singles with a straight sets victory. Two matches were three set losses and a third match was a long two set loss.
Singles:
Lucy Busselle 6-3 6-0 M. Snider (Wapakoneta)
Ellie Schroyer (W) 7-6 6-4 Libby Barnett
Makenzie Schroeder (W) 5-7 7-5 1-6 Audrey Geyman
Doubles
C. Mining/A. Good (W) 6-1 4-6 6-1 Maddie Harrington/Jenna Sickler
M. Stiles/A. Metzger (W) 6-1 6-1 Mia Herrera/Hannah Mathey
In the first ever meeting between Bowling Green and Clyde, Lucy Busselle, Libby Barnett, and Hannah Mathey won their singles flights.
For Mathey, it was her first varsity win. Both Busselle and Barnett won in a third set tiebreaker
With both teams cheering, freshman Libby Barnett secured the last victory with a thrilling come from behind 10-4 tiebreak after being down 0-3.
singles:
Lucy Busselle 3-6 6-4 10-2 E. Strudthoff (Clyde)
Libby Barnett 6-4 6-7 (4) 10-4 Klara Miller (C)
Hannah Mathey 6-2 6-4 G. Castillo (C)
Doubles
A. Fritz/K. Harrah (C) 6-4 6-2 Maddie Harrington/Jenna Sickler
V. Mestrey/B. Clapp (C) 6-4 6-4 Audrey Geyman/Leela Cromwell
Perrysburg HS Tennis
The girls lost the first match of the year last week to Central Catholic. The match was played at Shadow Valley.
Sydney Onest lost 6-3 2-6 2-6
Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 0-6 0-6
Laney Hamilton lost 2-6 1-6
Julia Fujita and Devik Bhavsar won 6-1 6-0
Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-0 6-1