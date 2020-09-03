Elmwood HS girls golf
The team finished the day in fourth place at the NBC shootout on Wednesday. Scoring an overall 3rd place was Kaylie a Kingery with a 48. Other girls that scored were Maddie Milligan with a 60, Solanna Riddle 65, and Sydnie Piper 66.
BGHS girls golf
The team took on Northview at Bowling Green County Club on Wednesday, shooting its lowest scores of the season.
Bowling Green - 207 Northview - 214
BG scores:
Jai-Lin Castro 48
Katelyn Halleck 52
Lily Pollick 53
Natalie Hollands 54
BGHS boys golf
Bowling Green lost to Sylvania Northview at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday, 177-162.
Bowling Green scorers:
Zach Thomas: 40
Kolin Atwood: 44
Zach Furnas: 46
Jacob Nalepka: 47