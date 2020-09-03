Elmwood HS girls golf

The team finished the day in fourth place at the NBC shootout on Wednesday. Scoring an overall 3rd place was Kaylie a Kingery with a 48. Other girls that scored were Maddie Milligan with a 60, Solanna Riddle 65, and Sydnie Piper 66.

BGHS girls golf

The team took on Northview at Bowling Green County Club on Wednesday, shooting its lowest scores of the season.

Bowling Green - 207 Northview - 214

BG scores:

Jai-Lin Castro 48

Katelyn Halleck 52

Lily Pollick 53

Natalie Hollands 54

BGHS boys golf

Bowling Green lost to Sylvania Northview at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday, 177-162.

Bowling Green scorers:

Zach Thomas: 40

Kolin Atwood: 44

Zach Furnas: 46

Jacob Nalepka: 47

0
0
0
0
0

Tags