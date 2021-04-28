Tennis
Bowling Green hosted Perrysburg in a league match Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets swept all five courts to get the conference win over the Bobcats. Perrysburg improves to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the NLL.
1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Mathias Drumm 6-1,6-0
2S: Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Aaron Hershberger 6-2, 6-0
3S: Nick Berry (Perrysburg) defeated Zack Mangan 6-0, 6-2
1D: Grant Warner/Matthew Wiley (Perrrysburg) defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock 6-3,6-3
2D: Tyler Bossa/Niranjan Bhagwat (Perrysburg) defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-0,6-0
Baseball
Rossford 8 Otsego 7 on Tuesday.
Evergreen 5 Lake 4 on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg 19 Bowling Green 4 on Tuesday.
Rowing
Perrysburg traveled to Kent Lake over the weekend to attend the Northville Invitational. The Yellow Jackets had two boats earn first, three boats earned second, and one boat earned third place finishes.
Men’s Varsity 1x: Perrysburg’s Ethan Gruden, 6:33.2
Men’s Varsity 2-: Perrysburg’s Miller Zachel, Jacob Keilman 6:07.2