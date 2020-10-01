NLL tennis season results
Perrysburg placed third in the NLL Overall Championship Results. Bowling Green was fourth.
Sydney Onest, a senior from Perrysburg, and Lucy Busselle, a junior from Bowling Green, made first team.
Libby Barnett, a freshman from Bowling Green; Mona Abdul-Aziz, a sophomore from Perrysburg; and Julia Fujita, a senior from Perrysburg, made second team.
BGHS volleyball
Varsity lost to Anthony Wayne on Tuesday, 3-0: 14-25, 13-25, 18-25
Emily Rife- 9 kills, 7 digs
Lilith Fletcher- 1 kill, 3 aces, 3 digs
Francesca Meek- 19 digs, 2 assists
JV fell 2-1: 25-19, 21-25, 22-25
Shayle Greiner- 7 kills, 2 blocks
Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 7 digs, 20 assists
Katelyn Ziems- 1 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig
Freshmen lost 2-0: 22-25, 18-25
Lizzie Kampf- 3 kills, 15 digs, 5 assists
Katelyn Barnhart- 2 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 2 assists
Allison Fry- 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball was at Rossford on Tuesday.
Lake V won: 25-11, 25-17, 25-10
Lake Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills, 4 aces and 13 assists, Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills and 3 aces and Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists.
Varsity is now 9-0 in the league and 15-1 overall.
Lake JV won: 25-14, 17-25, 25-17
BGHS boys soccer
Perrysburg - 3 Bowling Green - 0, from Tuesday.
Perrysburg goal scorers:
Roberts - 1
Nitschke - 2
Cross Country
Fostoria Jamboree Girls results From Monday:
Top runners were Eastwood’s Haley Sponaugle with a time of 21:50.83, Lake’s Izzy Greene 22:32.85, Elmwood’s Nina Zibbel 23:20.46, Otsego’s Madeline Berry 23:36.34 and Rossford’s Olivia DeBortoli with a finishing time of 25:04.33.
Overall top three teams were Woodmore winning with a time of 1:52:17.87, Eastwood with a team time of 1:54:03.25 and Lake 2:06:36.60.
Top runners in the boys race were Eastwood’s Cory Jay with a time of 17:16.37, Otsego’s Ashton Serrato 17:18.10, Rossford’s Ethan Neblock 17:29.70, Elmwood’s Jakob Zibbel 19:39.88 and Lake’s Thomas Urbina with a time of 20:03.78.
Overall top three teams were Otsego in first place with an overall time of 1:34:04.85, Eastwood in second with a team time of 1:41:17.67 and Rossford in at 1:42:14.72.