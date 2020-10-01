Perrysburg tennis 2020

Perrysburg’s Sydney Onest returns the ball during the No. 1 singles match against St. Ursula’s Marissa Pautino Tuesday afternoon during the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Tournament at Perrysburg Tennis Center in Perrysburg. Onest defeated Pautino 6-1, 6-1. The St. Ursula Academy team defeated the Perrysburg team 3-2.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

NLL tennis season results

Perrysburg placed third in the NLL Overall Championship Results. Bowling Green was fourth.

Sydney Onest, a senior from Perrysburg, and Lucy Busselle, a junior from Bowling Green, made first team.

Libby Barnett, a freshman from Bowling Green; Mona Abdul-Aziz, a sophomore from Perrysburg; and Julia Fujita, a senior from Perrysburg, made second team.

BGHS volleyball

Varsity lost to Anthony Wayne on Tuesday, 3-0: 14-25, 13-25, 18-25

Emily Rife- 9 kills, 7 digs

Lilith Fletcher- 1 kill, 3 aces, 3 digs

Francesca Meek- 19 digs, 2 assists

JV fell 2-1: 25-19, 21-25, 22-25

Shayle Greiner- 7 kills, 2 blocks

Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 7 digs, 20 assists

Katelyn Ziems- 1 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig

Freshmen lost 2-0: 22-25, 18-25

Lizzie Kampf- 3 kills, 15 digs, 5 assists

Katelyn Barnhart- 2 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 2 assists

Allison Fry- 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig

Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball was at Rossford on Tuesday.

Lake V won: 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Lake Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 14 kills, 4 aces and 13 assists, Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills and 3 aces and Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists.

Varsity is now 9-0 in the league and 15-1 overall.

Lake JV won: 25-14, 17-25, 25-17

BGHS boys soccer

Perrysburg - 3 Bowling Green - 0, from Tuesday.

Perrysburg goal scorers:

Roberts - 1

Nitschke - 2

Cross Country

Fostoria Jamboree Girls results From Monday:

Top runners were Eastwood’s Haley Sponaugle with a time of 21:50.83, Lake’s Izzy Greene 22:32.85, Elmwood’s Nina Zibbel 23:20.46, Otsego’s Madeline Berry 23:36.34 and Rossford’s Olivia DeBortoli with a finishing time of 25:04.33.

Overall top three teams were Woodmore winning with a time of 1:52:17.87, Eastwood with a team time of 1:54:03.25 and Lake 2:06:36.60.

Top runners in the boys race were Eastwood’s Cory Jay with a time of 17:16.37, Otsego’s Ashton Serrato 17:18.10, Rossford’s Ethan Neblock 17:29.70, Elmwood’s Jakob Zibbel 19:39.88 and Lake’s Thomas Urbina with a time of 20:03.78.

Overall top three teams were Otsego in first place with an overall time of 1:34:04.85, Eastwood in second with a team time of 1:41:17.67 and Rossford in at 1:42:14.72.

0
0
0
0
0