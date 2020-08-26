Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 6, Woodmore 1
Lake goal scorers Jayden Berlin (3), Aidan Wamer, Gael Rios and Dylan Plummer. Lake assists Kaiden Reed, Jack Gladieux and Macen Kos. Luke Heebsh had 5 saves and Holden Wodrich had 3 saves for Lake.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake hosted Maumee.
Lake JV won: 25-22, 25-16
Lake V won: 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-21
Lake is now 2-0 overall.
Lake varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 15 kills and 14 assists, Cassidey Wiley with 12 kills, and Vayda Delventhal with 23 assists. Lake hostsWauseon on Saturday.
BGHS tennis
BGHS swept all five matches in straight sets at Napoleon Tuesday in both teams’ first NLL league battle.
Singles:
Lucy Busselle 6-2 6-2 A. Espinoza ( Napoleon )
Libby Barnett 6-2 6-2 G. Butler (N)
Hannah Mathey 6-2 6-2 A. Saneholtz (N)
Doubles
Jenna Sickler/Maddie Harrington 7-6 (6) 6-1 J. Torres/E. Stacey (N)
Audrey Geyman/Heather Knowlton 6-0 6-0 A. Highfield/T. Perdew (N)
In additional matches, the following won:
Wendy Rockovich/Mia Herrera
Leela Cromwell
Nina Zhu/Maggie Meszaros
Autumn Clark/Angel Lozano
Audrey Nester/Prachi Patel
Sydney DeLeon/Kaitlyn Taylor
Isa Herrera/Olivia Hamilton
Lillian Chamberlain/Ellie Boyle
Perrysburg HS tennis
Tennis kicked off league play Tuesday against Springfield High School, sweeping all five courts.
Sydney Onest won 6-0 6-1
Mona Abdul-Aziz won 6-2 6-0
Laney Hamilton won 6-0 6-0
Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-0 6-0
Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-3 6-1
Overall Record 3-2
League Record 1-0
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Halftime score: Eastwood - 0 Liberty Benton - 1
Final Score: Eastwood - 0 Liberty Benton - 2
GK Saves:
SR Jaylee Souder - 7
LB Goals by senior Taylor Ward both PKs.
Eastwood overall Record 1-1
Eastwood HS girls golf
Eastwood split a tri-match with Van Buren and North Baltimore at Fostoria Country Club on Tuesday.
Van Buren 172, Eastwood 239, North Baltimore 240.
Eastwood scores were Mariah Hahn and Evie Hall 54, Mallory Kramer 65, Hannah Lang 66, Emma Finley 67 and Ella Speck 73.
Eastwood HS boys golf
Eastwood’s golf team carded a 174 on Tuesday, beating Fremont Ross who came in with 180 at Fremont Country Club. Eastwood’s individual scores were Adam Graber 42, match medalist, Tristan Schuerman 43, Zach Buehler 43 and Quinten Farmer 46.
Rossford HS girls golf
The Bulldogs fell short 195-205 in a match with Oak Harbor on Tuesday. Madelyn St. Mary was match medalist with a solid 44. Alyssa Haynes added a 47 and Sydney Doughten and Mia Carusone rounded out the scoring.
Perrysburg HS boys soccer
Varsity Boys Soccer hosted Findlay High School for an out-of-conference match, losing 2-1 on Tuesday. Sam Crisenberry was the Jacket that found the back of the net.
Perrysburg HS girls golf
The team traveled to Sycamore Springs Golf Course to take on Findlay High School Tuesday. The Lady Jackets defeated the Trojans 186-199 to improve to 6-0 on the season. Sydney Deal and Hannah Craig led the way for the Jackets, each with a 41. Other scores were Daisy Schwind and Kennedy Kersten, each with a 52.
Perrysburg HS boys golf
The team traveled to Heather Downs Country Club to take on Maumee Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets put up their best team score of the year so far, beating the Panthers 160-213. Mason Deal led the way for the Jackets with a 37. Other scores were Alex Langenderfer 39, Patrick Hanley 42 and Jack Weisenburger 42.