Lake HS girls basketball
Lake defeated Otsego, 75-28, on Tuesday.
Lake is now 4-1 (3-0 NBC). Lake was led by lone senior Hayley St. John with 23 points. Delani Robinson added 19 and Ava Ayers added 10.
Lake led 29-2 after the first quarter.
Lake won the JV game, 51-13. Lake JV is now 3-1 (3-0 NBC).
Eastwood HS girls basketball
Eastwood lost to Woodmore, 44-67, on Tuesday.
Aubrey Haas led the Eagles with 16 points. Brenna Moenter chipped in 10. Kayla Buehler and Kaitlyn Luidhardt each had 5.
St. Ursula swimmer earns athletic, academic honors
TOLEDO— St. Ursula Academy is proud to announce 2020 fall-season athletic and academic recognition from the Three Rivers Athletic Conference earned by Bowling Green resident Julia Reichert. Reichert, a sophomore, was named to the First Team and All-Academic squads for Cross Country.
