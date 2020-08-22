BG man aces hole for third time
Joe Williford III aced the par 4 eighth hole Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club.
He used his drive to accomplish to get the hole in one. This is the third time Williford, who was with his wife Katie, has aced this hole. Williford now has a total of four aces.
They were not planning to golf Thursday but the girls’ match they came to watch was canceled so they decided to play.
Falcons Ranked Sixth in Nation on WBCA Academic Honor Roll
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been recognized for their success in the classroom. The Falcons were named to the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, which was announced Aug. 11 by the WBCA office.
The Falcons are ranked sixth in the entire nation on the NCAA Division I list. BGSU has been named to the WBCA’s Academic Top 25 in five of the last seven seasons and 10 times in the last 14 years. The other 11 MAC schools have combined to earn the honor just six times in that same 14-year span.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and II, NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined grade-point averages inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2019-20 season is the 25th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
The Falcons had a team GPA of 3.726 for 2019-20.
This marks the 10th time in the last 14 years that the Falcons are in the top 25. BG has been ranked among the top-seven teams in the nation on five occasions, including 2008-09 (fifth), 2009-10 (sixth), 2014-15 (fifth), 2016-17 (seventh) and 2019-20.
Perrysburg HS Tennis
Perrysburg girls tennis had a tough match against Notre Dame Academy team on Wednesday. Perrysburg lost 4 courts to 1.
1st Singles: Sydney Onest won 6-3 6-4
2nd Singles: Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-1 6-0
3rd Singles: Laney Hamilton lost 6-2 6-0
1st Doubles: Julia Fujita and Devika Bahvsar lost 6-0 6-1
2nd Doubles: Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward lost 6-1 6-3
Perrysburg overall record: 2-2
League record: 0-0
BGHS girls golf
Bowling Green played Anthony Wayne on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Bowling Green - 222, AW - 192
Jai-Lin Castro 52
Lily Pollick 54
Natalie Hollands 55
Katelyn Halleck 61
Mady Cleland 61
BGHS tennis
Seniors Maddie Harrington and Jenna Sickler earned the only win in a close 10-8 3rd set tiebreaker at Ottawa Hills Thursday evening.
Singles:
K. Rhegness 6-0 6-0 (Ottawa Hills) Lucy Busselle
L. Huber 6-0 6-1 OH) Libby Barnett
A. Westmeyer 6-0 6-0 (OH) Audrey Geyman
Doubles
Jenna Sickler/Maddie Harrington 5-7 7-6(3) 10-8
Rotterdam/Ansberg 6-3 6-4 Hanna Mathey/Maggie Meszaros
In additional matches, Heather Knowlton/Angel Lozano and Wendy Rockovich/Mia Herrera also won.