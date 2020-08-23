BGHS boys soccer

Bowling Green vs. Findlay:

BG 0

Findlay 10

Perrysburg HS boys soccer

Varsity boys soccer opened up their season against St. Francis Friday.

The Jackets defeated the Knights 1-0 behind a goal by Gabe Pawlicki and goalkeeping by Luke Price. This was the first win for head coach Dennis Jeansonne.

Perrysburg HS girls soccer

Varsity girls soccer opened up the season against Notre Dame Academy Friday. The Lady Jackets played a tough game on both sides of the ball and defeated the Eagles 2-1.

Adelle Francis and Rayann Pruss were the goal scorers for the Lady Jackets.

Eastwood, Elmwood HS girls golf

Eastwood finished second in a dual match to Elmwood at Crosswinds Golf Course. Eastwood 230 and Elmwood 198.

Elmwood scores

Kaylie Kingery 44 Medalist

Delaney Blake 51

Sydnie Piper 51

Maddie Milligan 52

Solanna Riddle 54

Izzy Courtney 60

Eastwood scores

Mariah Hahn 50

Evie Hall 67

Mallory Kramer 57

Hannah Lang 63

Emma Finley 61

Ella Speck 62

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 3

Evergreen 1

Lake goals on Saturday were Kaiden Reed, Aidan Wamer and Dylan Plummer. Lake assists Aidan Wamer. Luke Heebsh had 6 saves for Lake. Evergreen goal scorer Tyson Woodring.

