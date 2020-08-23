BGHS boys soccer
Bowling Green vs. Findlay:
BG 0
Findlay 10
Perrysburg HS boys soccer
Varsity boys soccer opened up their season against St. Francis Friday.
The Jackets defeated the Knights 1-0 behind a goal by Gabe Pawlicki and goalkeeping by Luke Price. This was the first win for head coach Dennis Jeansonne.
Perrysburg HS girls soccer
Varsity girls soccer opened up the season against Notre Dame Academy Friday. The Lady Jackets played a tough game on both sides of the ball and defeated the Eagles 2-1.
Adelle Francis and Rayann Pruss were the goal scorers for the Lady Jackets.
Eastwood, Elmwood HS girls golf
Eastwood finished second in a dual match to Elmwood at Crosswinds Golf Course. Eastwood 230 and Elmwood 198.
Elmwood scores
Kaylie Kingery 44 Medalist
Delaney Blake 51
Sydnie Piper 51
Maddie Milligan 52
Solanna Riddle 54
Izzy Courtney 60
Eastwood scores
Mariah Hahn 50
Evie Hall 67
Mallory Kramer 57
Hannah Lang 63
Emma Finley 61
Ella Speck 62
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 3
Evergreen 1
Lake goals on Saturday were Kaiden Reed, Aidan Wamer and Dylan Plummer. Lake assists Aidan Wamer. Luke Heebsh had 6 saves for Lake. Evergreen goal scorer Tyson Woodring.