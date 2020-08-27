BGHS tennis
The second doubles had the most highly contested match at BG when Fremont Ross came to play. But sophomores Mathey and Meszaros pulled out a straight sets win.
Singles:
Lucy Busselle 6-2 6-3 L. Miller ( Fremont Ross )
Libby Barnett 6-0 6-1 M. Shetzer (R)
Audrey Geyman 6-0 6-2 B. Ruppert (R)
Doubles
Jenna Sickler/Maddie Harrington 6-3 6-3 Smith/Taylor (R)
Hannah Mathey/Maggie Meszaros 6-4 7-6 (7) Huff/Smith (R)
Perrysburg HS girls tennis
Perrysburg tennis took on St. Ursula Academy at Toledo Tennis Club on Wednesday. Perrysburg won, 3 courts to 2. Individual match results:
Sydney Onest won 6-0 6-3
Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-3 6-1
Laney Hamilton lost 6-3 6-4
Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-0 6-3
Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-3 6-1
Perrysburg overall record: 4-2
League record: 1-0
Elmwood HS girls golf
The Elmwood girls got another win Wednesday against Eastwood, 207-235. Leading the way was match medalist Kaylie Kingery 47, Sydney Piper 51, Izzy Courtney 52, and Delaney Blake 57.
BGHS boys golf
Boys golf took on Napoleon at Napoleon on Tuesday.
Bowling Green: 177
Kolin Atwood: 44
Zach Thomas: 44
Zach Furnas: 44
Jacob Nalepka: 45
Rossford HS girls golf
The Bulldogs posted a season low 190 Wednesday in a tri-match home win over Clay (195) and Danbury (205). Alyssa Haynes (41) was match medalist. Madelyn St. Mary (43), Sydney Doughten (50) and Haley Hogan (56) sealed the win.
Perrysburg HS boys golf
Varsity boys golf hosted Napoleon High School for an NLL battle on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Wildcats 173-182 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NLL.
Mason Deal led the way with a 38. Nick Pineda, Alex Langenderfer and Jack Weisenburger each had 45.
Fostoria HS volleyball
Fostoria took on Van Buren on Wednesday, with results of 22-25, 27-29, 19-25
The final score was 3-0.