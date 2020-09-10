Eastwood HS boys golf
Eastwood shot 178, first place out of seven teams, at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday.
Eastwood scores:
Zach Buehler 43 (3rd place out of 43 golfers)
Adam Graber 44
Tristan Schuerman 44
Trent Marten 47
Perrysburg HS tennis
Perrysburg High School Tennis hosted Ottawa Hills High School on Wednesday.
First and second singles were lopsided in favor of Ottawa Hills. Third singles and first doubles were won decisively by the Yellow Jackets. The match came down to a very entertaining second doubles court. Rachel Ward and Katy Slawinski stayed calm, cool, and collected as they won the second two sets by just a small margin.
Sydney Onest lost 6-0 6-0
Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-1 6-0
Grace Reiter won 6-1 6-1
Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-1 6-1
Rachel Ward and Katy Slawinski won 2-6 7-6 7-5
Perrysburg Overall Record: 9 - 3
BGHS girls soccer
Anthony Wayne 7, Bowling Green 0, from Wednesday.
BGHS girls golf
Bowling Green played Anthony Wayne on Wednesday at Fallen Timbers.
Bowling Green - 219 Anthony Wayne - 178
BG scores:
Katelyn Halleck 52
Jai-Lin Castro 55
Mady Cleland 55
Lily Pollick 57
Perrysburg HS girls golf
The team hosted Springfield High School for an NLL matchup on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets defeated Blue Devils 188-241.
Sydney Deal led with a a 35. They improve to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the NLL.
Perrysburg HS girls soccer
The team traveled to Northview High School for an NLL showdown on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets tied the Wildcats 0-0. They are now 3-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the NLL.