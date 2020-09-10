Eastwood HS boys golf

Eastwood shot 178, first place out of seven teams, at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday.

Eastwood scores:

Zach Buehler 43 (3rd place out of 43 golfers)

Adam Graber 44

Tristan Schuerman 44

Trent Marten 47

Perrysburg HS tennis

Perrysburg High School Tennis hosted Ottawa Hills High School on Wednesday.

First and second singles were lopsided in favor of Ottawa Hills. Third singles and first doubles were won decisively by the Yellow Jackets. The match came down to a very entertaining second doubles court. Rachel Ward and Katy Slawinski stayed calm, cool, and collected as they won the second two sets by just a small margin.

Sydney Onest lost 6-0 6-0

Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-1 6-0

Grace Reiter won 6-1 6-1

Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-1 6-1

Rachel Ward and Katy Slawinski won 2-6 7-6 7-5

Perrysburg Overall Record: 9 - 3

BGHS girls soccer

Anthony Wayne 7, Bowling Green 0, from Wednesday.

BGHS girls golf

Bowling Green played Anthony Wayne on Wednesday at Fallen Timbers.

Bowling Green - 219 Anthony Wayne - 178

BG scores:

Katelyn Halleck 52

Jai-Lin Castro 55

Mady Cleland 55

Lily Pollick 57

Perrysburg HS girls golf

The team hosted Springfield High School for an NLL matchup on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets defeated Blue Devils 188-241.

Sydney Deal led with a a 35. They improve to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the NLL.

Perrysburg HS girls soccer

The team traveled to Northview High School for an NLL showdown on Wednesday. The Lady Jackets tied the Wildcats 0-0. They are now 3-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the NLL.

0
0
0
0
0