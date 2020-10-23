Deal tied for 19th at state tourney
Perrysburg High School’s Sydney Deal shot a 77 at the girls’ Division 1 2020 Golf State Tournament in Columbus on Friday.
The freshman , who is playing as an individual, is tied for 19th place with her +7 score. The leaders shot 71.
The tournament, which is at the Ohio State University Gray Course, concludes today.
Lake HS girls soccer
Lake 3 Toledo Christian 0, from Thursday.
Lake scorers:
Jenae Fisher
Lindsey Darr
Ava Ayers
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 2 Perkins 4, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorer Aidan Wamer (PK,1). Luke Heebsh had 8 saves for Lake. Perkins goal scorers JD Thom (3) and Tyler Walton.
BGHS volleyball
BG fell 3-0 to Anthony Wayne, 20-25, 21-25, 22-25, on Wednesday
Emily Rife- 13 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 6 digs
Sophie Twigg- 11 kills, 4 digs
Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, 25 assists
Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 1 ace