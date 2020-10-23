BG Volleyball

Bowling Green's Kaylee Ashman hits the ball over the net during the first set of a match against Anthony Wayne on October 21, 2020 at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, Ohio. Anthony Wayne defeated Bowling Green 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22).

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Deal tied for 19th at state tourney

Perrysburg High School’s Sydney Deal shot a 77 at the girls’ Division 1 2020 Golf State Tournament in Columbus on Friday.

The freshman , who is playing as an individual, is tied for 19th place with her +7 score. The leaders shot 71.

The tournament, which is at the Ohio State University Gray Course, concludes today.

Lake HS girls soccer

Lake 3 Toledo Christian 0, from Thursday.

Lake scorers:

Jenae Fisher

Lindsey Darr

Ava Ayers

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 2 Perkins 4, from Thursday.

Lake goal scorer Aidan Wamer (PK,1). Luke Heebsh had 8 saves for Lake. Perkins goal scorers JD Thom (3) and Tyler Walton.

BGHS volleyball

BG fell 3-0 to Anthony Wayne, 20-25, 21-25, 22-25, on Wednesday

Emily Rife- 13 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 6 digs

Sophie Twigg- 11 kills, 4 digs

Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, 25 assists

Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 1 ace

