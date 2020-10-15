Deal headed to state golf tournament
Perrysburg High School freshman Sydney Deal is headed to state competition. She was medalist at Tuesday’s district Division I tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club, shooting 72.
Amanda Ruminski, Lexington, is also heading to Columbus as an individual. She and Riley Kleck, Napoleon, both shot 75 and Ruminskiwon in a playoff.
Ashland, 332, and Notre Dame Academy, 342, will go to state as teams.
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood varsity won in 3 against Otsego on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-19, 26-16
Eastwood JV won in 2, 26-24, 25-16.
BGHS boys soccer
Springfield - 7 Bowling Green - 1, from Tuesday.
Bowling Green Goal Scorer:
Erdody - 1
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 2 Oak Harbor - 0, from Tuesday.
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 2
Assists:
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
GK saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 2
Overall record: 14-1