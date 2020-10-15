Eastwood volleyball 2020

Eastwood players celebrate after winning their match against Otsego on October 13, 2020 at Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio. Eastwood defeated Otsego 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-19)

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Deal headed to state golf tournament

Perrysburg High School freshman Sydney Deal is headed to state competition. She was medalist at Tuesday’s district Division I tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club, shooting 72.

Amanda Ruminski, Lexington, is also heading to Columbus as an individual. She and Riley Kleck, Napoleon, both shot 75 and Ruminskiwon in a playoff.

Ashland, 332, and Notre Dame Academy, 342, will go to state as teams.

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood varsity won in 3 against Otsego on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-19, 26-16

Eastwood JV won in 2, 26-24, 25-16.

BGHS boys soccer

Springfield - 7 Bowling Green - 1, from Tuesday.

Bowling Green Goal Scorer:

Erdody - 1

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 2 Oak Harbor - 0, from Tuesday.

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 2

Assists:

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

GK saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 2

Overall record: 14-1

