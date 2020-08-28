Rossford, Lake HS girls golf
At a Thursday match at Crosswinds Golf Course, four teams competed. The scores were Evergreen 196, Rossford 207, Lake 209, Genoa 230.
Local scores:
Rossford
Alyssa Haynes 45
Madelyn St. Mary 52
Sydney Doughten 54
Haley Hogan 56
Lake
Abby Loving 49
Olivia Feather 50
Kenzie Jackson 54
Katelyn Stamper 56
BGHS girls golf
BG v. Springfield at Valleywood on Thursday.
Bowling Green - 226, Springfield - 239
BG scores:
Jai-Lin Castro 49
Lily Pollick 58
Katelyn Halleck 58
Natalie Hollands 61
BGHS tennis
BG won all five flights with Southview Thursday evening, in a match interrupted for 30 minutes by rain
Singles:
L. Busselle (BG) 6-1 6-0 E. Wyatt (SV)
L. Barnett (BG) 6-1 6-0 S. Kim (SV)
H. Mathey (BG) 6-0 6-0 E. Megeath (SV)
Doubles
J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG) 6-1 6-0 J. Bailey/E. Warn (SV)
A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG) 6-2 6-1 M. Burks/J. Sullivan
Additional athletes winning matches:
M Herrera/W Rockovich
L Cromwell/M Meszaros
A Lozano/A Clark
Eastwood HS boys golf
Eastwood 185, Genoa 192 at Tanglewood on Thursday.
Eastwood scores:
Tristan Schuerman 44
Zach Buehler 44
Adam Graber 48
Trent Marten 49
Match Medalist: Tommy Giles - Genoa (40)
Perrysburg HS tennis
Perrysburg lost a close match on Thursday at Anthony Wayne. The Generals won the singles courts, but the Yellow Jacket Doubles Teams held on strong.
Sydney Onest lost 6-0 6-0
Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-3 6-3
Laney Hamilton lost 2-6 6-2 6-2
Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-3 0-6 6-3
Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-4 6-4
Perrysburg overall record: 4-3
League record: 1-1
BGHS boys soccer
Clay - 4 Bowling Green -1, from Thursday.
Bowling Green goal scorer:
Erdody - 1
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 1, Napoleon 4, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorer Dylan Plummer. Lake assist Jayden Berlin. Luke Heebsh had 7 saves for Lake.
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls tied their second match of the year on Thursday with Rossford with a score of 1-1. The match was played at Rossford High School.
Chesney Kuron played goal the first half of the game with 6 saves and 0 goals against and Robin Nigh played goal the second half with 2 saves and 1 goal against. Rylee Hollar had the only Otsego goal for the game.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost the second match of the year on Thursday to Rossford with a score of 8-1. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 8 goals against. Seth Miller had the only Otsego goal.
The boys lost the first match of the year on Tuesday to Wauseon with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Wauseon High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 18 saves and 4 goals against.
BGHS girls soccer
Bowling Green girls soccer vs. Wapakoneta on Thursday. 1-1 final. Layne Fry (BG) Assist Sydney Maas.
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Halftime score: Eastwood - 5 Genoa - 0
Final score: Eastwood - 9 Genoa - 0
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 3
SO - Hannah Montag - 2
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Sydney Ameling - 1
JR - Kendall Gedert - 1
SO - Grace Kingery - 1
Assists:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 3
JR - Sydney Ameling - 2
JR - Kenna Souder - 1
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
SO - Delaine Zura - 1
JR - Marina King - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder 3
Overall record: 2-1
NBC record 1-0