Rossford, Lake HS girls golf

At a Thursday match at Crosswinds Golf Course, four teams competed. The scores were Evergreen 196, Rossford 207, Lake 209, Genoa 230.

Local scores:

Rossford

Alyssa Haynes 45

Madelyn St. Mary 52

Sydney Doughten 54

Haley Hogan 56

Lake

Abby Loving 49

Olivia Feather 50

Kenzie Jackson 54

Katelyn Stamper 56

BGHS girls golf

BG v. Springfield at Valleywood on Thursday.

Bowling Green - 226, Springfield - 239

BG scores:

Jai-Lin Castro 49

Lily Pollick 58

Katelyn Halleck 58

Natalie Hollands 61

BGHS tennis

BG won all five flights with Southview Thursday evening, in a match interrupted for 30 minutes by rain

Singles:

L. Busselle (BG) 6-1 6-0 E. Wyatt (SV)

L. Barnett (BG) 6-1 6-0 S. Kim (SV)

H. Mathey (BG) 6-0 6-0 E. Megeath (SV)

Doubles

J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG) 6-1 6-0 J. Bailey/E. Warn (SV)

A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG) 6-2 6-1 M. Burks/J. Sullivan

Additional athletes winning matches:

M Herrera/W Rockovich

L Cromwell/M Meszaros

A Lozano/A Clark

Eastwood HS boys golf

Eastwood 185, Genoa 192 at Tanglewood on Thursday.

Eastwood scores:

Tristan Schuerman 44

Zach Buehler 44

Adam Graber 48

Trent Marten 49

Match Medalist: Tommy Giles - Genoa (40)

Perrysburg HS tennis

Perrysburg lost a close match on Thursday at Anthony Wayne. The Generals won the singles courts, but the Yellow Jacket Doubles Teams held on strong.

Sydney Onest lost 6-0 6-0

Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-3 6-3

Laney Hamilton lost 2-6 6-2 6-2

Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-3 0-6 6-3

Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-4 6-4

Perrysburg overall record: 4-3

League record: 1-1

BGHS boys soccer

Clay - 4 Bowling Green -1, from Thursday.

Bowling Green goal scorer:

Erdody - 1

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 1, Napoleon 4, from Thursday.

Lake goal scorer Dylan Plummer. Lake assist Jayden Berlin. Luke Heebsh had 7 saves for Lake.

Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls tied their second match of the year on Thursday with Rossford with a score of 1-1. The match was played at Rossford High School.

Chesney Kuron played goal the first half of the game with 6 saves and 0 goals against and Robin Nigh played goal the second half with 2 saves and 1 goal against. Rylee Hollar had the only Otsego goal for the game.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost the second match of the year on Thursday to Rossford with a score of 8-1. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 8 goals against. Seth Miller had the only Otsego goal.

The boys lost the first match of the year on Tuesday to Wauseon with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Wauseon High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 18 saves and 4 goals against.

BGHS girls soccer

Bowling Green girls soccer vs. Wapakoneta on Thursday. 1-1 final. Layne Fry (BG) Assist Sydney Maas.

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Halftime score: Eastwood - 5 Genoa - 0

Final score: Eastwood - 9 Genoa - 0

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 3

SO - Hannah Montag - 2

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

JR - Sydney Ameling - 1

JR - Kendall Gedert - 1

SO - Grace Kingery - 1

Assists:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 3

JR - Sydney Ameling - 2

JR - Kenna Souder - 1

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

SO - Delaine Zura - 1

JR - Marina King - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder 3

Overall record: 2-1

NBC record 1-0

