Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood beat Defiance on Saturday won in 3, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24.
Eastwood JV lost in 2, 20-25, 25-27.
The Varsity team won game three 25-20 and won the match vs. Delta 3 games to none. They are now 2-1 on the season and will play at home against Fostoria next.
Otsego HS Girls Soccer
The girls lost to Evergreen on Monday with a score of 5-0. The match was played at Evergreen High School. Chesney Kuron played goal with 25 saves and 5 goals against.
BGHS boys golf
Bowling Green took on Southview at Whiteford Valley Golf Course on Monday.
Bowling Green’s scores were:
Kolin Atwood: 38
Alex Lorenzen: 39
Zach Furnas: 43
Zach Thomas: 43
BG 163, Southview 160
Rossford HS girls golf
Rossford’s Madelyn St. Mary (41) and Alyssa Haynes (43) led the team to a 1st place finish in the second NBC Shootout. Lake placed second with Elmwood and Otsego rounding out the top four. Sydney Doughten and Haley Hogan also scored for the team.
Otsego HS girls soccer
The team lost on the road Monday 5-0 to an out-of-league opponent at Evergreen.
Elmwood HS girls golf
The Elmwood girls placed third Monday behind Rossford and Lake at the second NBC Shootout. All girls scores mattered today because it came down to a second tie breaker with Otsego for third place. Scoring was Kingery 47, Courtney 50, Piper 54, Blake and Feehan 59 and Milligan 61.
BG, Perrysburg HS girls golf
Perrysburg Varsity Girls Golf traveled to Bowling Green Country Club today for an NLL match. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bobcats 181-226 to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the NLL. Sydney Deal led the way for the Lady Jackets with a 35.
BG’s scores:
Jai-Lin Castro 55
Katelyn Halleck 56
Lily Pollick 57
Mady Cleland 58
Perrysburg HS boys golf
The team traveled to the beautiful Legacy Golf Club to take on NLL opponent Northview. The Yellow Jackets came up short against the Wildcats with a final score of 167-155. Mason Deal led the way for the Jackets with a 38.