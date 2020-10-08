Deal medals at golf sectionals
Perrysburg’s Mason Deal and Bowling Green’s Zach Thomas and Zach Furnas have qualified for district golf competition.
Deal shot a 73 at sectionals at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday to finish as medalist. Thomas carded an 87 and Furnas had a 91.
Perrysburg as a team finished sixth with 352. BG was seventh with 365. The top five teams moved on, along with the top six individuals not on a qualifying team.
Perrysburg 352
1. Mason Deal 11 37 36 73
2. Nicholas Pineda 11 43 49 92
3. Patrick Hanley 12 50 45 95
4. Alex Langenderfer 11 47 45 92
5. Jack Weisenburger 10 51 46 97
Bowling Green 365
1. Zach Thomas 11 43 44 87
2. Kolin Atwood 12 50 44 94
3. Zach Furnas 11 46 45 91
4. Jacob Nalepka 12 51 52 103
5. Alex Lorenzen 11 48 45 93
The qualifying teams were St. John’s Jesuit, 326; Anthony Wayne, 327; Sylvania Northview, 332; St. Francis, 337; and Findlay, 349.
BGHS boys soccer
Bowling Green - 4 Maumee - 0, from Tuesday.
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Erdody - 2
Sayer - 1
Drumm - 1
Lake HS volleyball
Lake hosted Elmwood on Tuesday.
Lake V won: 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Lake is now 17-2 overall and 10-1 in the league.
Varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 10 kills and Taryn DeWese with 8 kills.
Lake JV lost: 24-26, 25-13, 23-25
BGHS volleyball
The team was at Maumee on Tuesday.
Varsity fell 3-0: 23-25, 15-25, 13-25
Emily Rife- 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 8 digs
Jamie Sayen- 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Francesca Meek- 15 digs
JV won 2-0: 25-17, 25-19
Kora Rollins- 6 kills, 1 dig
Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 14 assists
Makenna Oates- 4 digs
Freshmen win 2-0: 25-19, 26-24
Allison Fry- 7 kills
Katelyn Barnhart- 4 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs, 6 assists
Avery Martin- 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists
Brooke Lavey- 4 kills, 2 blocks