Deal medals at golf sectionals

Perrysburg’s Mason Deal and Bowling Green’s Zach Thomas and Zach Furnas have qualified for district golf competition.

Deal shot a 73 at sectionals at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday to finish as medalist. Thomas carded an 87 and Furnas had a 91.

Perrysburg as a team finished sixth with 352. BG was seventh with 365. The top five teams moved on, along with the top six individuals not on a qualifying team.

Perrysburg 352

1. Mason Deal 11 37 36 73

2. Nicholas Pineda 11 43 49 92

3. Patrick Hanley 12 50 45 95

4. Alex Langenderfer 11 47 45 92

5. Jack Weisenburger 10 51 46 97

Bowling Green 365

1. Zach Thomas 11 43 44 87

2. Kolin Atwood 12 50 44 94

3. Zach Furnas 11 46 45 91

4. Jacob Nalepka 12 51 52 103

5. Alex Lorenzen 11 48 45 93

The qualifying teams were St. John’s Jesuit, 326; Anthony Wayne, 327; Sylvania Northview, 332; St. Francis, 337; and Findlay, 349.

BGHS boys soccer

Bowling Green - 4 Maumee - 0, from Tuesday.

Bowling Green goal scorers:

Erdody - 2

Sayer - 1

Drumm - 1

Lake HS volleyball

Lake hosted Elmwood on Tuesday.

Lake V won: 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Lake is now 17-2 overall and 10-1 in the league.

Varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 10 kills and Taryn DeWese with 8 kills.

Lake JV lost: 24-26, 25-13, 23-25

BGHS volleyball

The team was at Maumee on Tuesday.

Varsity fell 3-0: 23-25, 15-25, 13-25

Emily Rife- 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 8 digs

Jamie Sayen- 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Francesca Meek- 15 digs

JV won 2-0: 25-17, 25-19

Kora Rollins- 6 kills, 1 dig

Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 14 assists

Makenna Oates- 4 digs

Freshmen win 2-0: 25-19, 26-24

Allison Fry- 7 kills

Katelyn Barnhart- 4 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs, 6 assists

Avery Martin- 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists

Brooke Lavey- 4 kills, 2 blocks

