Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls lost the first match of the year on Monday to Wauseon with a score of 0-5. The match was played at Wauseon High School.

Robin Nigh played goal the first half of the game with 12 saves and 5 goals against and Chesney Kuron played goal the second half with 18 saves and no goals against.

Perrysburg HS girls golf

Varsity girls golf hosted Northview High School for an NLL match. The Lady Jackets defeated the Wildcats 171-212 led by Sydney Deal with a 35. They improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLL.

Girls Golf BG vs SV @ BGCC 8-24-20

BGHS girls golf

Bowling Green - 214, Southview - 199

BG players’ scores:

Jai-Lin Castro 49

Mady Cleland 54

Lily Pollick 55

Natalie Hollands 56

NBC girls golf

There was a shootout at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Elmore on Monday.

Team Standings

1. Rossford 205

2. Elmwood 209

3. Lake 213

4. Otsego 214

5. Woodmore 220

6. Eastwood 227

7. Genoa 231

Medalist for each school

Rossford - Alyssa Haynes 40

Elmwood - Kaylie Kingery 46

Lake - Olivia Feather 48

Otsego - Elizabeth Jackson 45

Eastwood - Mariah Hahn 53

Woodmore - Macy Perry 42

Genoa - Lily Schwalbe 48

Fostoria - Libby Welly 54

BGHS volleyball

The varsity and JV teams won their first match of the year against Whitmer Monday, at Whitmer.

JV wins 2-0 26-24, 25-23

Brynna Gaines- 7 kills

Abigail Slembarski- 13 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces

Halle Shepherd- 3 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces

Varsity wins 3-1 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12

Emily Rife - 13 kills, 1 block, 20 digs, 3 aces

Sophie Twigg - 8 kills, 1 assist, 22 digs, 1 ace

Sarah Hanson- 7 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 3 aces

BGHS girls soccer

The team beat Rossford 9-1.

Sydney Baer - 2 goals, 2 assists

Macy Ash - 2 goals, 1 assist

Cece Marovich - 1 goal, 1 assist

Maddie O’Dell - 2 goals

Maddy Adams - 1 goal

Sydney Maas - 1 goal

BGSH boys golf

Varsity vs. Findlay at Sycamore Springs

Kolin Atwood: 89

Zach Furnas: 91

Zach Thomas; 91

Jacob Nalepka: 92

Team Score: 363

JV vs: Van Buren in a 9-hole match

Jack Dunn: 55

Bryce Ebersbach: 55

Matthew Brinkman: 55

Theo Bach: 55

Team Score: 220

Van Buren Team Score: 182

0
0
0
0
0

Tags