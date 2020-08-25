Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost the first match of the year on Monday to Wauseon with a score of 0-5. The match was played at Wauseon High School.
Robin Nigh played goal the first half of the game with 12 saves and 5 goals against and Chesney Kuron played goal the second half with 18 saves and no goals against.
Perrysburg HS girls golf
Varsity girls golf hosted Northview High School for an NLL match. The Lady Jackets defeated the Wildcats 171-212 led by Sydney Deal with a 35. They improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLL.
Girls Golf BG vs SV @ BGCC 8-24-20
BGHS girls golf
Bowling Green - 214, Southview - 199
BG players’ scores:
Jai-Lin Castro 49
Mady Cleland 54
Lily Pollick 55
Natalie Hollands 56
NBC girls golf
There was a shootout at Sugar Creek Golf Course in Elmore on Monday.
Team Standings
1. Rossford 205
2. Elmwood 209
3. Lake 213
4. Otsego 214
5. Woodmore 220
6. Eastwood 227
7. Genoa 231
Medalist for each school
Rossford - Alyssa Haynes 40
Elmwood - Kaylie Kingery 46
Lake - Olivia Feather 48
Otsego - Elizabeth Jackson 45
Eastwood - Mariah Hahn 53
Woodmore - Macy Perry 42
Genoa - Lily Schwalbe 48
Fostoria - Libby Welly 54
BGHS volleyball
The varsity and JV teams won their first match of the year against Whitmer Monday, at Whitmer.
JV wins 2-0 26-24, 25-23
Brynna Gaines- 7 kills
Abigail Slembarski- 13 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces
Halle Shepherd- 3 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces
Varsity wins 3-1 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12
Emily Rife - 13 kills, 1 block, 20 digs, 3 aces
Sophie Twigg - 8 kills, 1 assist, 22 digs, 1 ace
Sarah Hanson- 7 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 3 aces
BGHS girls soccer
The team beat Rossford 9-1.
Sydney Baer - 2 goals, 2 assists
Macy Ash - 2 goals, 1 assist
Cece Marovich - 1 goal, 1 assist
Maddie O’Dell - 2 goals
Maddy Adams - 1 goal
Sydney Maas - 1 goal
BGSH boys golf
Varsity vs. Findlay at Sycamore Springs
Kolin Atwood: 89
Zach Furnas: 91
Zach Thomas; 91
Jacob Nalepka: 92
Team Score: 363
JV vs: Van Buren in a 9-hole match
Jack Dunn: 55
Bryce Ebersbach: 55
Matthew Brinkman: 55
Theo Bach: 55
Team Score: 220
Van Buren Team Score: 182