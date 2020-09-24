HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: SEP 22 Fostoria at Lake

Lake’s Lani Robinson hits the ball over Fostoria defenders during the second set of a match Tuesday evening at Lake High School. Lake defeated Fostoria in three sets (25-9, 25-19, 25-13). 

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Lake Volleyball hosted Fostoria on Wednesday night.

The varsity won: 25-9, 25-19, 25-13.

Lake Varsity leaders were Ella Vorst with 12 kills and 4 aces and Cassidey Wiley with 9 kills.

Lake is now 7-0 in the league and 12-1 overall.

Lake JV won: 25-20, 25-13.

BGHS volleyball

Varsity fell to Southview 3-1: 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 19-25 on Tuesday.

Emily Rife- 16 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs

Sarah Hanson- 3 kills, 1 block, 1 block assist, 4 digs

Kaylee Ashman- 1 kill, 2 aces, 15 digs, 25 assists

Darby Studer- 2 block assists, 1 dig

JV fell 2-1: 25-16, 23-25, 19-25

Brynna Gaines- 6 kills, 1 assist

Halle Shepherd- 3 aces, 11 digs

Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 19 assists

Freshman won 2-0: 25-20, 25-20

Allison Fry- 6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Katelyn Barnhart- 6 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 6 assists

Lizzie Kampf- 2 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 10 assists

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood took on Woodmore on Tuesday, winning in 3, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9.

Eastwood JV won in 2, 25-6, 25-10.

BGHS boys soccer

Southview - 3, Bowling Green - 0, from Tuesday.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost to Van Buren with a score of 8-0. The match was played at Van Buren High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 13 saves and 8 goals against.

BGHS tennis

First and second doubles, and second singles will play in NLL consolation finals.

Libby Barnett, Maddie Harrington, Jenna Sickler, Audrey Geyman and Heather Knowlton qualified for the second day of NLL finals tournament.

