Lake Volleyball hosted Fostoria on Wednesday night.
The varsity won: 25-9, 25-19, 25-13.
Lake Varsity leaders were Ella Vorst with 12 kills and 4 aces and Cassidey Wiley with 9 kills.
Lake is now 7-0 in the league and 12-1 overall.
Lake JV won: 25-20, 25-13.
BGHS volleyball
Varsity fell to Southview 3-1: 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 19-25 on Tuesday.
Emily Rife- 16 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs
Sarah Hanson- 3 kills, 1 block, 1 block assist, 4 digs
Kaylee Ashman- 1 kill, 2 aces, 15 digs, 25 assists
Darby Studer- 2 block assists, 1 dig
JV fell 2-1: 25-16, 23-25, 19-25
Brynna Gaines- 6 kills, 1 assist
Halle Shepherd- 3 aces, 11 digs
Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 19 assists
Freshman won 2-0: 25-20, 25-20
Allison Fry- 6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace
Katelyn Barnhart- 6 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 6 assists
Lizzie Kampf- 2 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 10 assists
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood took on Woodmore on Tuesday, winning in 3, 25-19, 25-10, 25-9.
Eastwood JV won in 2, 25-6, 25-10.
BGHS boys soccer
Southview - 3, Bowling Green - 0, from Tuesday.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Van Buren with a score of 8-0. The match was played at Van Buren High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 13 saves and 8 goals against.
BGHS tennis
First and second doubles, and second singles will play in NLL consolation finals.
Libby Barnett, Maddie Harrington, Jenna Sickler, Audrey Geyman and Heather Knowlton qualified for the second day of NLL finals tournament.