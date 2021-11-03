Soccer
Two Bowling Green State University soccer players were named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Brendan Graves earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career.
Graves, a Perrysburg native, had nine saves and a goals-against average of just 0.45 as the Falcons recorded a win and a tie last week. It marked his first action of the 2021 season.
Graves made his season debut Oct. 26 at Oakland, and made two saves while recording the first shutout of his career. Then, he had seven stops – the most by a BGSU goalkeeper this season – in BGSU’s 1-1, double-overtime draw vs. Western Michigan on Saturday. Graves had a .900 saves percentage on the week.
The Falcons are 10-3-3 overall and 2-1-2 in Mid-American Conference play. BGSU wraps up the regular-season schedule on Thursday, taking on West Virginia in a 7 p.m. start in Morgantown. The match will be streamed via ESPN+.
BGSU women’s soccer standout Lili Berg was also named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. Nikki Cox earned honorable mention.
Berg, a native of New Berlin, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial), made six saves to earn a shutout victory as the Falcons topped arch-rival Toledo, 1-0 in overtime, to end the regular season. The win, combined with other outcomes around the league, clinched the MAC regular-season championship or the Falcons for the fourth consecutive year. Berg has now been a part of 14 shutouts in her 26 starts as a Falcon.
On the season, Berg has a GAA of 1.05, and that figure drops to just 0.54 in MAC matches. She finished second in the MAC in GAA in conference matches, and the Falcons tied for the league lead with seven clean sheets in the 11 MAC games.
The Falcons (9-6-3, 8-2-1 MAC), by virtue of winning the regular-season title, will host the MAC Tournament semifinals and championship this week. Top-seeded BGSU faces number-four seed Buffalo on Thursday at 4 p.m.
UT launcheS national search for athletic director
TOLEDO — The University of Toledo is launching a national search for the next vice president and director of athletics to replace Mike O’Brien, who is retiring from the position at the end of his contract April 30, 2022.
UT is partnering with Collegiate Sports Associates, an executive search firm specializing in intercollegiate athletic hiring for colleges and universities.
The company has helped with several searches in the Mid-American Conference recently, including the University of Akron, Miami University and Ball State University, as well as national searches for the University of Cincinnati, the University of Georgia and Michigan State University.
Under O’Brien’s watch, the Rockets have won or shared 36 league titles in nine different sports. In addition, the Rockets have made 11 bowl appearances in football, four NIT appearances in men’s basketball, an NCAA Tournament appearance in women’s basketball in 2017, as well as eight WNIT appearances, including a WNIT championship crown in 2011. Toledo won the Jacoby Trophy as the MAC’s top women’s athletic program in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
Email ADSearch@utoledo.edu to give feedback to the search committee.