Eastwood HS girls basketball
Eastwood beat Tiffin Columbian, 60-45 on Monday.
The game was a last minute schedule addition. Eastwood improves to 14-5 overall. Columbian falls to 7-12.
Aubrey Haas led the Eagles with 22 points and Kenna Souder chipped in with 10 points.
Serena Ingalls led Columbian with 18 points.
Eastwood is back in action tonight, hosting Wapakoneta.
Elmwood HS girls basketball
Elmwood girls basketball traveled to Lima Central Catholic on Monday night and were able to defeat the Thunderbirds by the score of 40-32.
With the win the Royals move to 17-3 on the season. Lima Central Catholic falls to 7-13 with the loss.
It was a low-scoring first quarter as the Royals led the Thunderbirds 8-7. But Elmwood exploded for 17 points in the second quarter to take an seven-point lead into the locker rooms.
They continued to extend the lead in the third quarter as by the time the buzzer sounded on the period the Royals held an 11-point lead.
Elmwood was led by Brooklyn Thrash who had 23 points to account for 57% of Elmwood’s points on the night. Thrash also added nine rebounds on the night. Lainey Bingham also had a nice night for the Royals as she was second on the team in points with eight and led the team in rebounds with 11.
Next up for the Royals is an away contest with Fostoria on Thursday.