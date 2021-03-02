BGSU softball goes 1-1 on the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green State University softball team scored six times in the seventh inning, breaking open a tie game to post a 8-2 win over Indiana State University Saturday afternoon. The victory came in the first game for both teams at the WKU Hilltopper Classic
In BGSU’s second Saturday game, host Western Kentucky University used a six-run fourth tinning on the way to an 8-0 victory.
BG’s Payton Gottshall pitched a complete-game four-hitter, walking three batters and striking out 14, in the win over the Sycamores.
Madi McCoy was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly. She scored two runs and drove in two runs in the victory.
Greta L’Esperance also had a pair of hits in the opener, and she added one more in the WKU game. Sammy Dees was 2-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases vs. the Hilltoppers.
In Saturday’s opener it was the first time in six starts this season that Gottshall did not take a shutout into the seventh inning. She is now 6-1 on the season.
Gottshall has an earned run average of 0.56 in 50 1/3 innings. She has walked seven batters and struck out 108, and opponents have batted just .099.
Sunday’s two scheduled games in the WKU Hilltopper Classic were canceled due to weather.
Marshall beats BGSU men’s soccer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to defeat Bowling Green men’s soccer team 1-0 Saturday.
Falcons goalkeeper Logan Kowalczyk had four saves against the nationally-ranked Thundering Herd.
Bowling Green, now 2-1, plays at Kentucky today.