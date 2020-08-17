Cadwallader wins 9th title at BGCC
The 2020 Bowling Green Country Club Club championship was held this weekend, but was shortened to 18 holes due to rain.
Men
Tom Cadwallader 75 (9th championship)
Bobby Nicholson 82
Jamie Tyrell 83
Shane Muzullo 84
Drew Haslinger 98
Women
Margie Harris 101
Carol Sanner 102
Janelle Marzullo 106
Sharon Gargasz 113
Senior men
Ron Scherer 79
Steve Keys 82
Bob Bortel 82
Ben Chambers 83
Ron Gargasz 83
Urban Haskinger 88
BGHS boys golf
Bowling Green varsity boys golf played the Liberty Benton Golf Invitational on Friday.
Zach Thomas 91
Zach Furnas 92
Kolin Atwood 95
Alex Lorenzen 97
Team Score 375
BGHS girls golf
BG played Northview on Monday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course.
Bowling Green - 223 Northview - 216
Katelyn Halleck 48
Jai-Lin Castro 51
Lily Pollick 60
Emily Moore 64