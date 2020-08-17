Cadwallader wins 9th title at BGCC

The 2020 Bowling Green Country Club Club championship was held this weekend, but was shortened to 18 holes due to rain.

Men

Tom Cadwallader 75 (9th championship)

Bobby Nicholson 82

Jamie Tyrell 83

Shane Muzullo 84

Drew Haslinger 98

Women

Margie Harris 101

Carol Sanner 102

Janelle Marzullo 106

Sharon Gargasz 113

Senior men

Ron Scherer 79

Steve Keys 82

Bob Bortel 82

Ben Chambers 83

Ron Gargasz 83

Urban Haskinger 88

BGHS boys golf

Bowling Green varsity boys golf played the Liberty Benton Golf Invitational on Friday.

Zach Thomas 91

Zach Furnas 92

Kolin Atwood 95

Alex Lorenzen 97

Team Score 375

BGHS girls golf

BG played Northview on Monday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course.

Bowling Green - 223 Northview - 216

Katelyn Halleck 48

Jai-Lin Castro 51

Lily Pollick 60

Emily Moore 64

