Football
Bowling Green State University linebacker Darren Anders has been named the MAC East Division Defensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday, announced the Mid-American Conference. It is the first career weekly honor for Anders from the MAC.
Anders (junior, North Olmsted) led Bowling Green with 14 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR. Anders was the only player in the nation the first week of the season to notch at least 10+ tackles (14), force a fumble (1), recover a fumble and record at least one sack, which he did at Tennessee. He had the third-highest tackle total in the nation over the weekend and led a defense that held Tennessee close until late in the third quarter.
Soccer
BGSU defeated Michigan State, 3-0, Monday to remain unbeaten. It marked the Falcons’ second three-goal road win in under 72 hours.
Sophomore Kyle Cusimano was involved in the scoring of all three goals for the Falcons (3-0-1), who were coming off of a 3-0 victory at Cleveland State on Friday. On Labor Day, Cusimano scored the Falcons’ second goal while assisting on the other two.
Jacob Erlandson and Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored those goals, with Erlandson scoring what proved to be the winner with just under 10 minutes left in the opening half. Cusimano doubled the lead with just over an hour gone, before finding Fernandez Garrido for the final goal in the 75th minute.
The Falcons return home to face defending national champion Marshall on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.
Golf
BGSU women’s golf team finished in 11th place, out of 16, at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational at the par-72 Weibring Golf Club, Sunday and Monday.
MacKenzie Moore (71-75-76) finished +6 and tied for 12th in the tournament. Nichole Cox (76-72-76) finished +8 and tied for 19th. Kayla Davis (76-75-79) finished +14, while Emily Nystrom (87-84-74) and Mallory Swartz (88-77-83) finished +29 and +32, respectively. Kelsey Sager (77-82-75) participated as an individual and finished +18.
The men’s golf team finished in seventh place, out of 10, at South Dakota’s Island Resort Intercollegiate, which was contested at the par-72 Sage Rung Golf Club in Bark River, Michigan, Sunday and Monday.
BGSU’s Tom North (73-72-79) finished +8 and tied for 21st. Connor Gdovin (73-76-76) finished +9 and tied for 27th. Ian Mackenzie-Olson (73-79-80) and Brady Pevarnik (79-76-77) each finished tied for 48th at +16. Roni Shin (79-77-80) tied at 56th at +20.