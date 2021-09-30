Golf
Perrysburg boys played Clay in match play at Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg on Tuesday winning 5 - 1. Scores were:
Mason Deal - 4 and 3
Nick Pineda - 3 and 1
Zach Robie - 2 and 1
Koen Masell - Lost 2 and 1
Alex Wilhelm - 4 and 3
Josh Weisenburger - 4 and 3
Deal putted out on every hole and shot a 32, which would be the school record for the Jackets.
Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Springfield 3-0 on Tuesday. 25-15, 25-18, 25-10. Perrysburg improves to 15-1 on the season, ranked 9th in the state poll for D1.