Soccer
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team got a pair of first-half goals en route to a 2-1 win over Canisius College on Friday. The non-conference contest was held at Demske Sports Complex.
Joey Akpunonu and Kyle Cusimano scored for the Falcons (7-1-1), who are ranked 17th in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll and 24th by College Soccer News.
The Golden Griffins (0-5-2), trailing by a pair of goals at the half, did not go away. Noah Hodson scored in the 59th minute to bring the hosts within a single goal, but the Falcons did not let the Griffs get any closer.
Alberto Anaya had assists on both BG goals, while Zach Buescher had the primary assist on Cusimano’s strike.
BGSU is 4-0-0 in road games this season, heading into a Wednesday contest at Ohio State.
Northern Illinois topped the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team, 2-1 on Sunday.
The Falcons outshot the Huskies, 28-8, at Cochrane Stadium, but the visitors got an early goal from Amanda Czerniak, then doubled the lead on an Edith Delgado goal with just under seven minutes remaining in the match. BG scored just over a minute after Delgado’s goal, with Jasmijn Dijsselhof finding the back of the net, but the Falcons could not get the equalizer.
BGSU will be back at Cochrane on Thursday, hosting Ohio University in a 7 p.m. start.
Bowling Green High School 2, St. Mary’s Memorial 2 on Saturday.
Volleyball
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (6-6, 2-0) defeated Akron (6-8, 0-2) in four sets in their second match of the weekend on Saturday. This is the third consecutive victory for the Falcons, who now stand at 2-0 in Mid-American Conference play. Two Falcons set statistical season-highs, with two more setting statistical career-highs.
The Falcons return to the Stroh Center for a four-game MAC homestand. They begin by hosting Buffalo at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The following weekend, BGSU hosts Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, and Western Michigan at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Black and Gold Tournament at Perrysburg Saturday:
Perrysburg defeated Solon- 25-17, 25-11
Perrysburg defeated Avon- 25-13, 25-9
Liberty Benton defeated Perrysburg- 25-19, 14-25, 25-18
Perrysburg is ranked 8th in D1 OHSVCA poll, with a 14-1 record.