Soccer
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team, which has broken into the national rankings, got a goal in each half to defeat Detroit Mercy, 2-0 on Tuesday.
Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored for the third consecutive match to give BGSU a 1-0 halftime lead. Jacob Erlandson, who had assisted on that goal, scored a goal of his own, converting a second-half penalty kick after Sergi Martinez was taken down in the box. Logan Kowalczyk made two saves to earn his sixth shutout in eight matches this season.
The 6-1-1 Falcons head to Buffalo for a Friday match vs. Canisius.
The Falcons are ranked 17th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released Tuesday. BGSU is also ranked in the College Soccer News poll, which was released Monday. The Falcons checked in at number 24 in the CSN poll.
BG, after being ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches North Region rankings for the last few weeks, has jumped to third. The Falcons trail only West Virginia and Maryland in the region.
BGSU’s Sergi Martinez has picked up a pair of national honors. Martinez has been named to both the College Soccer News National Team of the Week and the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week.
Martinez, a native of Barcelona, Spain (Eugeni Xammar), had a goal in each match last week. Martinez scored early in the second half to cap the scoring in BGSU’s 3-0 win over Wright State Sept. 14. Then, the Hartford transfer scored what proved to be the winning goal as the Falcons took down nationally-ranked FIU three days later.
Martinez was involved in the scoring of both goals against FIU, with a pass to Roberto Fernandez Garrido for the second goal against the #13/17 Panthers.
With the five-point week, Martinez now has a team-leading nine points on the season, on three goals and three assists. The Falcons are now 5-1-1 on the season, heading into Tuesday’s match vs. Detroit Mercy. First touch is set for 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium and admission is free.
Southview boys 8, Bowling Green 1 on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Maumee 3-2 on Tuesday, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-8. The Jackets improve to 11-0.