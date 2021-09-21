Tennis
Perrysburg split their last two matches leading into the NLL Tournament play. They are now 9-6 and finished with a 5-2 record within the NLL.
The Jackets took on Southview High School for their Senior Night last week, winning all five courts.
Mona Abdul-Aziz won 6-2 6-0
Emerson Metzger won 6-1 6-1
Abby Effner won 6-4 6-3
Rachel Ward and Lexie O’Connell won 6-0 6-0
Anna Snider and Sam Retting won 6-2 6-0
Perrysburg faced stiff competition against St. Ursula last week.
Mona Abdul-Aziz lost 6-0 6-1
Emerson Metzger lost 6-0 6-1
Devika Bhavsar lost 6-1 6-1
Rachel Ward and Brianna Dunham lost 6-3 6-2
Allison Barry and Kora Ziegler lost 4-6 6-3 11-9 in a supertiebreaker.
Volleyball
In their first home match of the season, the Bowling Green State University volleyball team (4-6) swept Oakland (6-5). This was the final non-conference match of the regular season for the Falcons, who open Mid-American Conference play next weekend at Akron.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Oakland 9. The Falcons started with a 4-0 lead and never looked back. After an Oakland kill made the score 8-5 in favor of BGSU, the Falcons went on a 6-0 run. Three of those points came from a Katelyn Meyer kill, with a Katie Kidwell ace capping the run. Another Oakland kill briefly halted the run, but the Falcons responded with four consecutive points. Katie Kidwell clinched the set with a kill, giving the Falcons a 1-0 set lead.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Oakland 17. The Falcons once again jumped out to a quick start, taking an early 4-1 lead. The Golden Grizzlies would cut their deficit to one, but a 6-1 Falcon run forced an Oakland timeout. Just like the first set, the score favored BGSU, 11-5, at the break. BG sustained momentum after the timeout, scoring four of the next six points to force another Oakland timeout. A pair of attack errors by the Golden Grizzlies stretched the BGSU lead to 10, then the Falcons would close the set on a 3-0 run to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Oakland 16. Oakland scored the first two points of the third set, but BGSU rallied with a 4-0 run to gain the advantage. They maintained this lead for the duration of the set, with Indrova and Meyer each collecting five kills. Oakland trimmed the Falcon lead to three near the midpoint, but BGSU answered with a 3-0 run. After a BGSU attack error made the score 19-13, BG scored five straight points to reach match point. Although Oakland held off the Falcons and scored three points, Katie Kidwell clinched the set and match with her 11th kill of the day.
Falcon stat leaders:
Kills: Petra Indrova (12), Katelyn Meyer (12), Katie Kidwell (11)
Assists: Hanna Laube (36)
Digs: Julia Walz (13)
Aces: Julia Walz (2)
Blocks: Madelynn Luebcke (4 block assists)