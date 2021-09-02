Volleyball
Bowling Green lost to Northview Tuesday, 3-0: 16-25, 11-25, 19-25.
BG’s Kate Suter had 5 kills, Francesca Meek had 9 assists, 3 digs, Lindsay Eisel with 3 aces, 6 digs and Hanna Heinze finished with 9 digs.
Perrysburg Varsity volleyball defeated Napoleon Tuesday 25-11, 25-16, 25-15
Golf
Otsego lost to Wauseon at Ironwood on Tuesday 174-182. Chaz Timko of the Knights was the medalist for the match with a score of 40.
Perrysburg boys played Northview at Belmont in Perrysburg and won 168-173. Scores were Mason Deal 36, Nick Pineda 43, Jack Weisenburger 44 and Kyle Ross 45.
The Bowling Green girls lost to Southview 192-228, playing at Whiteford Valley in Michigan on Tuesday. The BG scores were Lily Pollick 50, Mady Cleland 58, Sophie Fruth 60 and Annie Urban 60.
Soccer
Northview defeated BG boys 3-0 Tuesday.
Cross country
The Bowling Green boys won the team championship at the Norm Bray Invitational hosted by Fremont Ross at Walsh Park on Saturday.
The boys won the 15-team field with 89 points followed by Anthony Wayne with 93 and Findlay with 95.
Scoring in the top seven for the Bobcats in the field of 145 runners were: senior Aaron Partin third, junior Evan Romero 14th, sophomore Aidan Novinsky 16th, sophomore Garrett Bateson 27th, junior Jackson Krueger 29th, freshman Erek Kendrick 35th and junior Kirby Bucks 55th.