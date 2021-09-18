Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Northview Thursday 3-1 with scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19. The Jackets are 10-0 on the season.
Soccer
Eastwood girls 6 Lake 0, Thursday. Eastwood recorded their eighth straight shutout allowing 0 goals this season. This doubles the 2014 shutout streak of 4 games. They have also scored 62 goals in the first 8 games averaging 7.75 per game.
Bowling Green women battled Xavier to a 1-1, double-overtime draw Thursday. The Falcons (1-4-2) got a first-half goal from junior Audrey Shea – the first of her BGSU career – before the Musketeers (7-0-1) equalized late in the opening half. Lili Berg made a career-high eight saves in goal for the Falcons, who now prepare for Thursday’s Mid-American Conference opener at Western Michigan.
Golf
At Stone Ridge, Bowling Green shot 247 on Thursday in a Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match with Anthony Wayne (200), Southview (204) and Springfield (220). Scores for BG were Lily Pollick 52, Kennedy Brown 58, Mady Cleland 68, Brynn Wilhelm 69, Sophie Fruth 72 and Annie Urban 75.
In the NWOGGL Championships at Maumee Bay in Oregon on Wednesday, the BG girls shot 451. BG scores were Pollick 1010, Urban 112, Wilhelm 118 and Brown 120.
(Send sports news to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)