Soccer
The Bowling Green State University men were in control on Tuesday, posting a 3-0 victory over Wright State at home. With the win, the Falcons (4-1-1) retain possession of the I-75 Cup, a traveling trophy that goes to the winner of the BGSU-WSU match.
Nathan Masters put the Falcons on the board in the 14th minute of the match, and Roberto Fernandez Garrido doubled the lead with nearly 32 minutes gone. Sergi Martinez capped the scoring early in the second half, and Logan Kowalczyk made three saves to earn his fourth shutout in six matches this season.
BGSU continues a four-match homestand on Friday, when nationally-ranked FIU comes to Cochrane for a 7 p.m. start.
Bowling Green boys lost to Napoleon 4-3 on Tuesday. BG’s Jonathan Sayer had two goals and Tomas Meek added one goal for the Bobcats.
Volleyball
Eastwood defeated Elmwood Tuesday in five sets, 26-24, 14-25, 25-14, 9-25, 13-15.
Otsego fell to Lake Tuesday in three sets, 9-25, 21-25, 12-25.
Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green Tuesday 3-0, with scores of 25-11, 25-14, 26-24.
Tennis
Perrysburg defeated Southview Tuesday. Scores for Perrysburg: Mona Abdul-Aziz won 6-2, 6-0; Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1; Abby Effner won 6-4, 6-3; Rachel Ward and Lexie O’Connell won 6-0, 6-0; Anna Snider and Sam Rettig won 6-2, 6-0.
Golf
Perrysburg girls beat Bowling Green 182-198 Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club. Scoring for the Jackets were Sydney Deal 34 (medalist), Paige Feldkamp 48, Ariyah Ellis 50 and Sophia Strzesynski 50. Scores for BG were Lily Pollick 42, Natalie Hollands 50, Kennedy Brown 52 and Brynn Wilhelm 54.
Perrysburg boys defated Bowling Green at Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg on Tuesday 181-192. Scored for Perrysburg were Nick Pineda 43, Zach Robie 43, Cody Schneider 47, Jack Weisenburger 48 and Alex Wilhelm 48.
The BGSU men’s golf team wrapped up play on Tuesday at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. The team posted a score of 23 over par, tying for seventh with Youngstown State. The Falcons posted round scores of 287, 294 and 294 for an 875 total.
For the Falcons, Connor Gdovin and Tom North brought the best scores back to the clubhouse over the course of the tournament, both finishing 5 over par to tie for 24th overall. Brady Pevarnik came in 6 over par and tied for 28th overall.
The BGSU women’s golf team concluded play at the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Tuesday. The Falcons finished 15 out of 20 teams that included 100 individual competitors, ending the round with a 928. Bowling Green posted round scores of 303, 297 and 328.
Nichole Cox led, logging a score of 223 over the three rounds. Cox shot 74, 74 and 75 and tied for 34th.