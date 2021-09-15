Volleyball
Bowling Green lost to Fremont Ross on Monday 3-2: 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 8-15.
Foundations of Sport program opens
Registration is now open for the new Foundations of Sport program through Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
This four-week program will focus on speed, strength, coordination, conditioning and flexibility to help participants improve their abilities. The program consists of two-90 minute training sessions per week for children ages 12-18.
Held at the Bowling Green Community Center, training will help participants prepare for upcoming sport seasons of their own interest.
The program will be instructed by Division 1 coach, James Gildon. Middle school and high school participants will be split appropriately to fit proper training methods.
The program will take place on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-noon (Sept. 23rd-Oct. 16). Costs for the program are $120/resident and $129/non-resident. To register, visit www.bgohio.org/parks or the Bowling Green Community Center at 1245 W. Newton Road, or call 419-354-6223.
McDonald named MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University quarterback Matt McDonald has been named the MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday, announced the Mid-American Conference. It is the first career weekly honor for McDonald from the MAC.
McDonald, a senior fromNewport Beach, California, passed for a career-high 308 yards against South Alabama. The 308 yards was the best by a MAC quarterback in Week No. 2. After South Alabama took its first lead of the game, immediately led the offense on a 3-play 83-yard drive to retake the lead on a 33-yard scoring strike to Andrew Bench (first career reception).
The Falcons are back in action on Saturday when they host Murray State at Doyt Perry Stadium. The homecoming game will kick at 5 p.m.