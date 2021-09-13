Soccer
Defending national champion Marshall got a goal with just 1:33 left in the second half to post a 1-0 win over the Bowling Green State University men Saturday. The loss dropped the Falcons from the ranks of the unbeaten, as both teams are now 3-1-1 on the year. BGSU continues a four-match homestand on Tuesday, hosting Wright State in a 7 p.m. start.
Bowling Green boys 1 Fremont Ross 1, from Saturday. Scoring for BG was Jackson Triggs.
Eastwood girls 13 Rossford 0, Saturday.
Goals:
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
SR - Kenna Souder - 3
JR - Hannah Montag - 2
SR - Sydney Ameling - 1
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
JR - Grace Kingery - 3
SR - Addie Young - 1
FR - Sam Brooks - 1
Assists:
SR - Kenna Souder - 1
JR - Hannah Montag - 2
SR - Sydney Ameling - 1
SR - Kaylynn Simon - 3
SO - Reilly Might - 1
SO - Abby Rothenbuhler - 3
SO - Delaine Zura - 1
SR - Megan Graham - 1
GK saves:
FR - Jordan Jensen - 0
Overall record: 7-0
NBC record: 4-0
The team had its seventh straight shutout, going 560 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal. Eastwood is also averaging eight goals per game with 56 goals scored through seven games.
Volleyball
Bowling Green lost to Eastwood Saturday 3-0: 19-25, 21-25, 16-25.
Perrysburg defeated Findlay Saturday 3-0 with scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-15. Perrysburg improves to 8-0 on the season.