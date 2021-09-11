Golf
Perrysburg boys played Springfield at Brandywine Country Club in Maumee and won 166-196 on Thursday. Perrysburg scores: Mason Deal 40, Nick Pineda 41, Kyle Ross 41, Zach Robie 44 and Alex Wilhelm 44.
Bowling Green girls defeated Maumee 223 to 234 at Heather Downs Country Club in Toledo on Thursday. BG scores: Lily Pollick 46, Natalie Hollands 55, Mady Cleland 61 and Annie Urban 61.
Soccer
The Bowling Green State University women lost to Illinois Thursday at home. The Illini scored three first-half goals en route to a 5-1 win. Sophomore Lacee Bethea scored BGSU’s lone goal in the 76th minute, with Madi Wolfbauer and Nikki Cox picking up assists. The Falcons are home again Thursday, hosting Xavier in a 6 p.m. start.
Volleyball
Bowling Green defeated Maumee Thursday 3-2: 13-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13. BG’s Macyn Dean-Scheele had 17 kills, 3 digs, Jamie Sayen added 2 kills, 2 solo blocks, 1 block assist; Francesca Meek with 27 digs, 1 ace; and Abigail Slembarski had 1 kill, 2 aces, 8 digs, 39 assists for the Bobcats.
Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne 3-0 with scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-19. The Jackets improve to 7-0 in the season.
Hockey
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced the a new CCHA TV platform that will be carried exclusively by FloSports and live streamed on FloHockey.tv for the next three seasons.
Fans can stream all CCHA games live and on-demand, on their home televisions, computers, tablets and mobile devices. The FloSports App can be accessed on all screens and streaming devices by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, FloSports can be accessed on any smart device browser by visiting FloHockey.tv.
CCHA game productions will feature an upgraded technology experience this season after the CCHA Board of Directors and its Management Council voted in May to make significant investments on all eight campuses, creating the all-new CCHA TV platform. New this year, CCHA fans will notice a professional league-wide TV motion graphics package, infrastructure to provide real-time accurate game clock, shots and penalty time data, referee microphones to announce decisions on radio and TV, best-in-class ‘official video review system’ with cutting-edge technology featuring the capability to show all camera angles including added blue line and bench cameras, additional CCHA TV branding and league produced highlight packages for all CCHA games
Fans will also begin noticing upgrades throughout the next three seasons in select markets like additional cameras and replay angles, added in-arena microphones to provide in-game ice effects bringing fans closer to the game, intermission and post-game locker room interviews with players and coaches, arena lighting upgrades specifically for television, broadcaster analysis on camera and resolution/quality enhancements.
