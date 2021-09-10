Golf
Eastwood boys won the NBC Shootout at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore on Wednesday.
Eastwood 177 (1st)
Lake 178 (2nd)
Otsego 178 (3rd)
Elmwood 197 (5th)
Scores:
Eastwood, Tristan Schuerman 42, Zach Buehler 42, Lucas Gallaher 46, Ethan Edelbrock 47
Lake, Myles Lowe 43, Ryan Wagner 43, Chase Osborn 45, Ben Luoma 47
Otsego, Michael Budge 40 (tied for 1st out of 38), Chaz Timko 41, Trey Studer 48, Wes Kellermeier 49
Elmwood, Tommy Tyson 46
Bowling Green High School girls placed fourth out of five teams at a Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match on Wednesday at Birch Run.
Scores were Lily Pollick, 51, Kennedy Brown 59, Annie Urban 59 and Brynn Wilhelm 64.
