Central Catholic baseball team earns academic award, honors seniors
TOLEDO — A Millbury senior earned a baseball and academic award from Central Catholic High School.
Brent Matus was the recipient of the Ron Majewski Award for academics, leadership, discipline record and baseball ability.
The Central Catholic High School Fighting Irish baseball team earned the American Baseball Coaches Association 2019-2020 Team Academic Excellence Award.
The award recognizes programs coached by ABCA members that posted a grade point average of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2019-20 academic year. Central Catholic’s team GPA was 3.82.
Central Catholic is one of 143 high school teams and 285 programs from the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, and Junior College levels that were recognized.
The Irish baseball team held a Senior Night event at Mercy Field on July 28, honoring its 12 seniors.
The Terry “Mudcat” Kwiatkowski Teammate of the Year Award, which included a letter from former MLB umpire, Jim Joyce (Central Catholic Class of 1973), was presented to all 12 senior players for the leadership they showed during the season shutdown. They all attended team Zoom meetings, remained engaged in communication, and showed leadership.
The team retired jersey number 20 to honor the Class of 2020. The jersey will be displayed on the outfield fence and framed in the clubhouse at Mercy Field.
The Bishop Family Garden was dedicated at Mercy Field in memory of Ann Bishop, mother of baseball player, Brett Bishop (class of 2020, of South Toledo), as well as Andrew (class of 2018), Kevin (class of 2022) and Brian Bishop (class of 2023). Ann Bishop passed away in February after a battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Links Lassies play at BGCC
Here are the results from the Links Lassies league played this week at Bowling Green Country Club.
Low Gross:
Eileen Smith
Susan Enright and Lorraine Miner
Decky Dunn and Pat Stavish
Low Net:
Eileen Smith
Lorraine Miner and Susan Enright
Becky Dunn
Low Putts:
Eileen Smith, Sarah Foster and Lorraine Miner