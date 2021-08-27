Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Notre Dame 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 on Thursday.
Golf
Perrysburg played Napoleon at Napoleon Municipal on Thursday and lost on the fifth score playoff 159 - 159. Scores for Perrysburg:
Mason Deal - 34
Jack Weisenburger - 39
Nick Pineda - 41
Zach Robie - 45
The Bowling Green girls team shot 202 against Sylvania Northview’s 195 on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. BG scores:
Lily Pollick 44
Mady Cleland 52
Sophie Fruth 52
Natalie Hollands 54
Soccer
Eastwood girls - 7 Genoa - 0 on Thursday, with the game called after first half completed due to storm.
Goals:
SR - Kenna Souder - 4
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Hannah Montag - 1
Assists:
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
SR - Kenna Souder - 1
SR - Kaylynn Simon - 3
SR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
GK Saves:
FR - Jordan Jensen - 0
Eastwood overall record: 2-0
Eastwood overall NBC Record: 1-0
Bowling Green High School boys - 0 Clay - 3 on Thursday.
BGSU soccer teams lose
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team outshot IUPUI by a 24-4 count, but the Falcons settled for a 0-0 double-overtime draw with the Jaguars in the regular-season opener for both teams at Cochrane Stadium Thursday night. Logan Kowalczyk made one save in goal as he and the Falcon back line earned a shutout.
Lacee Bethea scored against a Big Ten Conference team on the road for the second-straight match, but host Ohio State broke a 1-1 tie with just over 12 minutes left, going on to a 3-1 win over the women’s soccer Falcons.
The BGSU women will open the home portion of the schedule on Sunday afternoon, taking on Oakland University in a 2 p.m. start at Cochrane Stadium. Eight hours later, the BG men will face Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.
Free girls golf clinic offered at Inverness
TOLEDO — As the official partner of the Solheim Cup, BMW of Toledo is offering interested junior girl golfers the opportunity to enroll in a complimentary clinic.
Instruction will be led by professional instructors and focuses on the fundamental elements of the game through various focus areas such as putting, chipping and full swings.
Camp Ping located at the back of the Driving Range at Inverness Club, 4601 Dorr St, Toledo, and will be held Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m.
This is for girls, 7-16 years old, who should wear golf attire.
Bringing personal clubs is recommended. However, equipment will be provided for those who do not.
Space is limited. RSVP at https://solheimbmwclinic.eventsbmw.com/.
