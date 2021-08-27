Golf
Perrysburg boys played St. Francis at Heatherdowns and won 149 - 153. Scores for Perrysburg were as follows:
Mason Deal - 32 (school record)
Zach Robie - 38
Cody Schneider - 39
Jack Weisenburger - 40
Elmwood girls topped Eastwood 216-217 Wednesday at Crosswinds Golf Course. Elmwood’s Delany Blake 52, Sydnie Piper 52, Madison Milligan 54 and Olivia Courtney 58. Eastwood’s Ella Speck was medalist shooting 50. Other socres for Eastwood, Mariah Hahn 52, Mallory Kramer 55, Kailin Wargo 60 and Evie Hall and Hannah Lang 61.
The Otsego junior varsity boys team edged Lake 214-215 Wednesday in a match at Hidden Hills. Camden Kennedy and Kaden Knapp tied for low score for the Knights.
Volleyball
Eastwood defeated Whitmer is 3 sets Wednesday, 25-20, 25-5, 25-16.
