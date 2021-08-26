Volleyball
Bowling Green defeated Cardinal Stritch at home Tuesday 3-0: 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.
Madison Cowan- 13 kills, 4 digs.
Macyn Dean-Scheele- 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig.
Halle Shepherd- 14 digs, 5 aces.
JV won 2-0: 25-11, 25-19.
Marley Camera- 3 kills.
Kenzie Spangenberg- 3 digs, 2 aces.
Sophie Shepherd- 4 assists, 1 dig, 2 aces.
Otsego defeated Liberty Center Tuesday 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-9, 20-18.
Cross country
Bowling Green competed in the Oregon Clay Mile Tuesday. BG girls won the event, led by Hannah Judson and Annie Oberlander. The boys team finished second and were led by Aaron Partin and Aidan Novinsky.
Soccer
Eastwood girls 5 Liberty Benton 0n Tuesday. Eastwood senior Kenna Souder scored her 100th career goal, setting a new school record.
Goals:
SR - Kenna Souder - 1
SR - Jada Jensen - 3 (1 goal off Penalty Kick in 2nd half)
SR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
Assists:
JR - Grace Kingery - 1
SR - Sydney Ameling - 1
SR - Megan Graham - 1
GK Saves:
FR - Jordan Jensen - 2
Eastwood Overall Record: 1-0
Liberty Benton boys 3 Eastwood 1.
Perrysburg boys 5 Clay 1.
Golf
Otsego girls posted a team score of 195 to win the NBC shootout at Maumee Bay in Oregon on Tuesday. The Knights’ Elizabeth Jackson was the medalist shooting 43.
Eastwood girls placed third out of seven teams at the shootout with a 232. Low for the Eagles was Mariah Hahn 55 followed by Evie Hall 57, Mallory Kramer 58, Hannah Lang 62 and Ella Speck 63.
Perrysburg boys defeated Maumee Tuesday 160-209 at Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg. Mason Deal, Mackeane Hanley, Nick Pineda and Jack Weisenburger all shot 40 for the Jackets.
Fremont boys defeated Eastwood 173 to 189 at Fremont Country Club. The Eagles’ Tristan Schuerman 45, Trent Marten 46, Zach Buehler 48 and Ethan Patchett 50.
Tennis
Perrysburg girls defeated Springfield Tuesday on all 13 courts. They improve to 4-2 and 1-0 in the NLL.
Mona Abdul-Aziz won 6-2, 6-1.
Emerson Metzger won 5-7, 6-16-1.
Devika Bhavsar won 6-1, 6-1.
Rachel Ward and Brianna Dunham won 6-1, 6-0.
Allison Barry and Kora Ziegler won 6-0, 6-1.