Perrysburg HS golf
Sophomore Sydney Deal scorched White Pines Golf Club on Tuesday, breaking her own school record after shooting 66.
Deal was the medalist at the Yellow Jacket Invite.
The Jackets shot 367 as a team.
St. Ursula Academy won the invite with a 304.
BGHS tennis
The Bowling Green High School girls tennis team won a match against Archbold on the road Tuesday, 3-2.
1S: Lucy Busselle (BG) d Sophie Scramm 7-5,6-3
2S: Mya Stuckey (AR) d Libby Barnett 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
3S: Abbie Short (AR) d Audrey Geyman 6-4, 6-1
1D: Hannah Mathey/Heather Knowlton (BG) d Katie Rose/Gracie Wolf 6-0, 6-2
2D: Prachi Patel/Teeda Cromwell (BG) d Aubri Delaney/Mackenzie Brennan 6-4, 7-5
