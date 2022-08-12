BG’s Hoops wins Toledo Am
TOLEDO — Collin Hoops of Bowling Green won the Toledo Amateur, which was played Friday-Sunday at Detwiler Golf Course.
Hoops, who is a member of Stone Ridge Golf Club, fired a final round 68 to come from two behind to win by a single shot over Kyle Tracy. Hoops totaled 212 for the three rounds. Mike McCarthy was third with a 214 total and Jack Hanus, a 2020 Bowling Green High School graduate who plays for Cleveland State, was fourth at 215.
(Information taken from the Toledo Metro Golf Association Facebook page.)
Eastwood’s Contris continues volleyball career at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA — Paige Contris of Pemberville is one of 10 women’s volleyball newcomers to continue their career at Baldwin Wallace University.
Head coach Kristina Fultz, who is in her first season at BW, returns 10 letterwinners, one All-Ohio Athletic Conference players and one Academic All-OAC selections from last year’s squad that went 19-10 overall and 4-5 in conference play.
BW opens the 2022 campaign on Sept. 2, traveling to Sandusky for its first non-conference weekend tournament inside the Cedar Point Sports Center. The Yellow Jackets will take on Smith (Mass.) College and Hope (Mich.) College on Sept. 2 and Grove City (Pa.) College and Hanover (Ind.) College on Sept. 3.
ESPN feature on BGSU’s McKinstry earns multiple awards
ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” feature on Bowling Green State University wide receiver Jaedyn McKinstry’s fight against cancer received two awards for the piece that aired in December as part of the networks’ V Week.
The New York Film Festival awarded the feature silver in the Human Interest Features category, while it won Best Sports Feature in the television network category by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Producer Alexandra Nolen and reporter Jerry Bembry were entrenched with the Bowling Green football family for a couple days in November. Bembry, the reporter for the feature, previously wrote a feature on McKinstry that was featured by Andscape when it was known as “The Undefeated.”
“I want to thank Jerry (Bembry) and Alex (Nolen), and their staff for putting everything together and making my story come alive on ESPN,” McKinstry said. “I want to send my congratulations to them on these recent awards. I also want to thank my mom and the rest of my family and friends that were involved in this story that were around the cameras and were interviewed.”
McKinstry, a sophomore from Fremont, was diagnosed with in 2018 with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that mostly affects children and forms in soft skeletal muscle tissue. The cancer was determined to be in stage 4 based on location — paratesticular, lymph node and lung — and required surgical removal. McKinstry was declared cancer free in 2019 and returned to athletic high school competition after missing a year of school.
McKinstry made his collegiate debut at BGSU in 2021, making three catches for 22 yards in the season opener at Tennessee.
BGSU gymnastics recognized by WCGA for academic excellence
The Bowling Green State University gymnastics team was one of 53 teams in the country to earn recognition by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association by posting a team grade point average of 3.50 or better for the 2021-22 academic year.
I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes commitment to academic success,” said BGSU head coach Kerrie Turner. “This achievement represents the culture of our program and making academics and progress towards graduation the priority. I am so excited for our student-athletes that have worked so diligently to achieve high standards in the classroom.”
Bowling Green earned a 3.5596 team grade point average and had 16 student-athletes with a 3.50 GPA or better. BGSU student-athletes that that earned WCGA Scholastic All-America Award status are Paige Bachner, Lauren Bannister, Kaylie Bokey, Lexi Bornhorn, Emily Castiglia, Kayla Chan, Megan Decious, Katelyn Goldstrom, Lily Harsch, Taylor Jensen, Kennady Kreinbrink, Baylie Lawrence, Courtney Morrison, Tess Muir, Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso and Natalie Stauch.
Bornhorn, Chan, Harsch, Jensen, Kreinbrinkand Lawrence all sport a 4.0 GPA to lead the way for the Falcons.