Lemke named conference honoree for NCAA Woman Of The Year
Bowling Green State University standout Talisa Lemke has been named a conference honoree for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. A record number of 605 women were nominated for the honor, which was whittled to 161 conference-level honorees.
Conference-level nominations will be reviewed by the selection committee, which will choose the top 10 honorees from each of the three NCAA divisions. The NCAA will announce those nominees in September before the selection committee narrows the list to the top three finalists in each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then select the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists and the winner will be announced this fall.
Created in 1991, the Woman of the Year Award recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service.
Lemke completed a historic diving career at Bowling Green in the winter, being named both an All-American and a Second Team Academic All-American. She was the first Falcon to be recognized as a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association All-American since 1991.
At the 2019 Magnus Cup, Lemke broke her own school records on both boards. Her 3 meter preliminary score of 373.50 is the current school record. The native of Germany concluded the regular season with two victories in the Battle of I-75, including a record-breaking performance on the 1 meter board. Her score of 346.80 is the current school record.
The senior swept the diving events at the MAC Championships for the second-consecutive year, helping the Orange and Brown take fifth place. She earned First Team All-MAC honors and was named the MAC Diver of the Year for the third-straight season. She was also recognized as the MAC’s Most Outstanding Senior, and took home Academic All-MAC honors for the third time in her career.
As a senior, Lemke qualified for the NCAA Diving Zones for the fourth time in her career. She was a 2018 NCAA Championships qualifier and had advanced to this season’s Zone C finals before the meet was canceled. She concluded the season with 17 victories, a second-place finish, and a third-place finish. The senior finished her career with 61 first-place finishes, including five at the MAC Championships.
Lake needs cross county coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a 7th/8th grade cross country coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
Deadline for applications - Aug. 14, 2020.
BG golfers compete in Michigan
Bowling Green finished 8th in the Sylvania Invitational at the Legacy Golf Course. Kolin Atwood 87, Zach Furnas 89, Jacob Nalepka 91, Zach Thomas 92, Jake Jicha 97, Alex Lorenzen 94.
BGHS tennis results
Lucy Busselle took first place at first singles and Audrey Geyman captured first place in third singles, anchoring a 30 point overall 3rd place effort in BG’s first appearance at the Clyde invite.
Also last week, freshman Libby Barnett won her first varsity match with a thrilling 17-15 3rd set tiebreak in Findlay. Geyman took her match with a 10-8 3rd set tiebreak.
Singles:
S. Swisher (Findlay) 6-2, 6-2 Busselle
Barnett 7-5,1-6,17-15 M. Quaid (F)
Geyman 6-3,4-6,10-8 K. Short (F)
Doubles
Spahn/Miller (Findlay) 6-4,6-2 Maddie Harrington/Jenna Sickler
LaMaster/Barberree ( Findlay) 6-0,6-2 Leela Cromwell/Mia Herrera
