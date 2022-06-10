Golf outing benefits Wood County Plays
A golf outing to benefit Wood County Plays will be held July 30 at Riverby Hills Golf Club.
The St. John XXIII Knights of Columbus Council 14502 2022 Charity Golf Outing will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 11 a.m.
The four-person best ball scramble includes a $500 hole-in-one challenge, skill contests, 50-50 raffle, big board raffle with high-value prizes, instant lottery ticket board raffles and food.
The cost is $75 per golf and $300 per foursome. For more information, contact Daryl Brunswick at 419-266-2928 or daryl.brunswick@gmail.com.
Wood County Plays is building an inclusive playground at Carter Park in Bowling Green.
Hovey, Indrova represent countries in summer competition
Two members of the Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be representing their respective countries in summer competition.
Lauryn Hovey will play for Canada’s U-21 team at the Pan American Cup, while Petra Indrova will play for Czech Republic in the European Golden League. Hovey is an incoming freshman for the Falcons and previously represented Canada at the 2021 FIVB Girls’ U18 World Championship. Indrova will enter her senior season after a junior campaign that included AVCA All-American and MAC Player of the Year honors.
Ten teams will compete at the U-21 Women’s Pan American Cup, which is held in Mexico from June 7-12. Hovey will represent Canada, who will compete in Pool C with Argentina, Costa Rica, and the United States. Pools A and B include three teams each. The top two Pool winners will advance to the Semifinals while the Pool winner with the third-best record will join the three Second-Place finishers in the Quarterfinals.
The European Golden League is a competition for national teams of European Volleyball Confederation member federations, which takes place every year. Eligibility to participate is based on the CEV National Team ranking list or winning the previous season’s European Silver League. 12 teams participate, with the league featuring three pools of four teams. Indrova is representing Czech Republic for the second consecutive year, returning after helping them to a fourth-place finish in 2021.
“We are thrilled and proud that Petra and Lauryn are representing their countries and playing at major international competitions this summer,” said BGSU head coach Danijela Tomic. “It is a fantastic opportunity for them to grow as players and prepare for our upcoming season. Playing for a national team is a huge honor for any athlete. It is also an honor for us to have two Falcons representing our university and volleyball program at the highest level. We wish Petra and Lauryn and their teams lots of success and cannot wait to see them back in Stroh.”
Three BGSU golfers named Academic All-MAC
The Mid-American Conference announced the men’s golf Academic All-MAC recipients for the 2021-22 season. In total, the MAC named 31 student-athletes to this year’s squad from the eight teams in the conference. To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport. Bowling Green had three athletes named to the list, being Ian Mackenzie-Olson, Tom North and Roni Shin.
Mackenzie-Olson competed in nine events for the Falcons this past season. His best outing came with a 224, logging the score twice over the course of the season. The first came at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Sept. 13 with the second being at the Rutherford Intercollegiate on April 17. Mackenzie-Olson achieved a 3.259 GPA while majoring in Construction Management & Technology.
North competed in nine events for the Falcons as well with his best score being a 218, also happening twice over the course of the season. North’s first 218 came at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Sept. 13 while the second was at the Bahamas Invitational on Oct. 31. North has maintained a GPA of 3.56 with a major in Exercise Science.
Shin played in six events for Bowling Green during the 2021-22 season, registering a season-best 224. The score came at the Bahamas Invitational on Oct. 31. Shin, a finance major, registered a cumulative GPA of 3.338.
Four Falcons earn Academic All-MAC
The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday the 2022 Tennis Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 40 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad, with four representing Bowling Green State University. For the Falcons, Selina Karg, Hannah Neuman, Laura Maia Silveira and Ioanna Tsadari earned Academic All-MAC.
The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for their sport.
Bowling Green Tennis Academic All-MAC Selections
Selina Karg, sophomore, Exercise Science, 4.00
Hannah Neuman, sophomore, Visual Communication Technology, 3.71
Laura Maia Silveira, senior, Psychology, 3.86
Ioanna Tsadari, junior, Marketing, 3.91
This is the second consecutive year Silveira and Tsadari have earned Academic All-MAC honors. This is the first Academic All-MAC recognition of Karg and Neuman’s careers, with each being in their first year of eligibility. Karg was one of five student-athletes to earn a perfect 4.00 GPA. Tsadari (First Team) and Karg (Second Team) were also named All-MAC in April.
BGSU women’s golf has 5 named Academic All-MAC
The Mid-American Conference has announced the women’s golf Academic All-MAC Team. The MAC named a total of 49 student-athletes from the eight programs in the conference. To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in 50% of the contests for that particular sport.
Bowling Green State University had five golfers named.
Nichole Cox competed in nine events for the Falcons this past season. Her best outing was a fourth-place finish with a 148 at the Dolores Black Falcon Invitational on April 10. Cox maintained a 3.697 GPA while majoring in finance.
Kayla Davis competed in 11 events, earning Second Team All-MAC honors. Davis earned her first collegiate victory at the Cardinal Classic shooting a 220 on Sept. 21. Davis is an adolescence to young adult education major and has a 3.947 GPA.
Aly Kovach competed in six events. Kovach shot a season-best 237 at the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational on Oct. 5. Kovach has a 3.3 GPA as a marketing major.
Kelsey Sager played in six events. Her best outing came at the Rocket Classic Invitational, shooting a 233 on Oct. 12. Sager, an international business major, registered a cumulative GPA of 3.776.
Mallory Swartz competed in nine events. Swartz earned a top 10 finish at the HBU Husky Invitational on March 15, shooting a 230. Swartz has earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in forensic science.