Baseball
Perrysburg traveled to Napoleon for a NLL conference matchup on Wednesday. The Jackets’ Christian Gulgin pitched a no-hitter and Connor Walendzak added 6 RBIs at the plate to defeat the Wildcats 14-0 in 5 innings. Perrysburg improves to 18-1 overall and 9-1 in the NLL.
Rossford 5 Genoa 4 on Wednesday.
BG 6 Springfield 0 on Wednesday.
Elmwood 20 Fostoria 0 on Wednesday.
Lake 9 Woodmore 0 on Wednesday.
Softball
Springfield 11 BG 0 on Wednesday.
Lake 10 Woodmore 6 on Wednesday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg girls traveled to Northview Wednesday for an NLL battle. The Jackets defeated the Wildcats 14-4 and remain undefeated at 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the NLL and are now the NLL champions.