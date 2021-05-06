Softball
Bowling Green State University closed out the home portion of the schedule by sweeping Western Michigan 3-1 and 4-3 on Tuesday. Payton Gottshall picked up the win for the Falcons in the opener, then earned her first career save in relief of Hannah Davies in the nightcap. BG’s Peyton Dolejs continued her red-hot hitting as of late, with two hits in each game. The Falcons head to Northern Illinois for a four-game series this weekend before meeting the Broncos in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.
Prep
Perrysburg traveled to Maumee Tuesday for an NLL matchup. The Jackets’ bats were on fire as they defeated the Panthers 15-0 in 5 innings behind 19 hits and only 2 errors. The Jackets improve to 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the NLL.
Otsego 15 Archbold 3 on Tuesday. Knights improve to 15-3 and 9-0 in NBC play.
Oak Harbor 14 Lake 4. The Flyers are now 14-9 overall.
Woodmore 11 Rossford 5 on Tuesday.
BG 11 Central Catholic 0 on Tuesday.
Baseball
BGSU picked up a 7-1 victory over Miami University on Tuesday at home. The contest served as the series opener for an irregular four-game conference series, which will resume with a doubleheader in BG on May 18.
The Falcons have now won two-straight league games over a three-day period. BG’s Kyle Gurney – who threw two would-be base stealers out – gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the third inning. Gurney’s fifth homer of the season, which came with two outs, was launched to right-centerfield.
Adam Fallon then clubbed a solo shot in the fourth to bump BG’s advantage up to 3-0. Fallon’s line-drive blast to right marked his second long ball of the campaign.
BG is now 11-14 in conference play in 2021. Miami drops to 12-13 within the MAC with the loss.
Prep
Otsego 14 Swanton 4 on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg hosted St. Ursula Academy Tuesday for an out-of-conference battle. The Jackets went back and forth all game with the Arrows but came out with the 10-9 win. The Jackets remain undefeated at 12-0 on the season.