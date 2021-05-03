Softball
Bowling Green State University hosted a doubleheader at Meserve Field Saturday. BGSU’s Greta L’Esperance singled to score pinch-runner Makailah Dees as the Falcons picked up a 2-1 walk-off win over league-leading Miami.
Logan Everett had led off the seventh inning for the Falcons with a pinch-hit double. Payton Gottshall threw a complete-game two-hitter and broke the BGSU single-season strikeout record. The RedHawks picked up a 14-9 victory in the opener, despite a grand slam by Evelyn Loyola and a three-run homer by Madi McCoy.
Prep
Perrysburg attended the Battle of Lake Erie tournament on Saturday. The Jackets won their first game against Strongsville 13-2 and won game two against Brunswick 14-3 to improve to 12-7 on the season.
Eastwood defeated Rossford 10-2 on Friday to improve to 18-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
Lake defeated Genoa in a make-up game Saturday 8-5 and improved to 14-8 overall and 7-4 in the NBC.
Otsego 12 Elmwood 7 on Friday.
Baseball
Eastwood 17 Rossford 3 on Friday.
Elmwood 8 Otsego 4 on Friday.
Perrysburg hosted Rochester Adams Saturday for a double-header. Perrysburg’s Kanyon Gagich doubled on a 0-2 count to get the walk-off win in the 1st game 10-9 and the Jackets cruised to a win in the 2nd game 15-3. They improve to 17-1 overall on the season.
Eastwood 13 Rossford 3 on Saturday.
Otsego 5 Liberty Center 4 on Saturday.
Elmwood 19 Arcadia 1 on Saturday.
Lake 12 Genoa 2 on Saturday.
Tennis
Bowling Green played a league match against Anthony Wayne on the road Saturday. Anthony Wayne won the match 4-1.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Noah Kovin 6-1, 6-4.
2S: Logan Sutto defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 6-2, 6-3.
3S: Levi Woods defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3).
1D: Zack Conrad/Tanner Bartley defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) 6-3,6-4.
2D: Can Buraszeski/Cole Dorner defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-1,6-1.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg girls hosted Notre Dame Academy for a non-conference battle Friday. The Jackets defeated the Eagles 13-6 behind a 5-goal performance by Olivia Alvarado. The Jackets improve to 11-0 on the season.
BG boys 6 Lima Senior 5 on Friday.