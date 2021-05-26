Northern Lakes League Lacrosse All-League team
Boys
Perrysburg finished 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the NLL.
First-team selections were: sophomore Cameron Davidson, attack; junior Trent Lincoln, midfield; junior Grant Perry and senior Brody May, defense; senior Ethan Johnson, long stick midfielder; and senior Like Jaco, faceoff specialist.
Second-team selections were: senior Collin Fredrickson, midfield, and junior Will Blanchard, defense.
Third-team selections were: junior Steven Speer and junior Tyler Yager, attack; junior Gunner Daler, midfield; and junior Beau Craig, goalie.
Lincoln was named player of the year.
Bowling Green had three selections: sophomore Evan Brandt, attack and senior Charlie McLaughlin, goalie on the second-team and senior Christian Kuhlwein, defense on the third-team.
Girls
Perrysburg finished 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the NLL
First-team selections were seniors Olivia Alvardo and Lauren Getchey, attack; junior Megan Gibbs and freshman Mia Haschak, midfield; junior Abby Robertson and senior Emma Chamberlain, midfield; and junior goalie Shaye Ledyard.
Second-team selections were senior Lily Jones, attack; sophomore Tautum Lincoln, midfield; and sophomore Hannah Davis, defense.
Alvardo was named player of the year.
Golf outing benefits fire dept.
The first-ever Washington Township Fire Department Golf Scramble will be held Aug. 21 at Riverby Hills Golf Course.
The cost is $350 per team.
The shotgun start will be at 8 a.m. and registration starts at 7:30 a.m.
For more information email Jshirkey76@gmail.com.
Eastwood Open set for July 23
The 2021 Eastwood Open, benefiting Eastwood Athletic Boosters, will be held July 23 at Belmont Country Club in Perrysburg.
The shotgun start will be at 8 a.m. and registration starts at 7:30 a.m.
The cost is $100 per player.
For more information call Chet Welch at 419-215-4482.