Track & Field
OHSAA DI District Championship Meet at Findlay High School on Thursday.
BG boys 4x800 relay of Gavin Lammers, Jackson Krueger, Aaron Partin and Elijah Kendrick have qualified for regionals with a 3rd place finish. Regionals are today in Findlay.
Other BG qualifiers:
Matthew Gerwin moved on to the finals in the 110 hurdles with a new a career best time of 16.17.
Hannah Wagner moves on in the 100 meter with a time of 13.10.
4x100 relay of Emily King, Bella Roach, Maddy Adams and Hannah Wagner advance.
Thomas Rigel advanced to the regional meet in the pole vault with a 3rd place finish.
Kadin Shank advanced in 300 hurdles.
Krueger advanced in the 800 meter race.
Hannah Wagner advanced in the 200 meter race.
BG’s 4x400 relay of Shank, Kendrick, Alex Alvarez-Munoz and Rigel move on to today’s finals.
OHSAA DII District Championship Meet at Oak Harbor High School on Thursday.
Eastwood girls 4x800 relay team won the district title. Talia Baum, Amelia Ward, Maisy Stevenson and Avery Bowman had a time of 10:04.4 to advance to next week’s regional.
Eastwood’s Bryce Koprowski-Kistner advanced with a third-place finish in the long jump, 19-9 1/2.
Eastwood’s Dalton Hesselbart qualified in the pole vault, finishing second with a height of 12-0. He qualified in the pole vault with a second-place finish, 12-0.
Eastwood’s Gage Might qualified in the shot put, finishing third with a distance of 45-0.
Lake girls’ 4x800 meter team of Izzy Greene, Mia Morgillo, Elise Staczek and Haden Schroyer had a season best time of 10:59.14 and a fourth-place finish. They qualified for the regional meet in Lexington next week.
Lake’s Kaleb Rucker had a fourth-place finish in long jump. He also qualifies for the regional meet.
Lake’s Xayden Wilkes had a season-best time in the 100 meter of 11.62, and qualifies.
Lake’s Ava Ayers moved along after competing in the 400 meter with a season-best time of 1:01.01.
Lake’s Figgy Garcia advanced in the 400 meter race.
Elmwood’s Jackson Childress punched his ticket to regionals with a fourth-place finish in the shot put. His throw of 44’10” was a season personal record.
Baseball
Rossford 10 Cardinal Stritch 4 on Thursday
Tennis
On Thursday Perrysburg competed in the district tournament. The Jackets qualified two singles players, Sydney Deal and Mason Deal. The doubles team of Grant Warner and Matthew Wiley also advance. Warner and Wiley won their opening round match over St. Francis 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.